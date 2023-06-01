Tata Motors Sales May 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari

As opposed to May 2022, Tata Motors sales saw 5.8% growth in PV space and 12% decline in CV space – With SCVs and ILCVs being the main blows

Tata Motors is one of the largest homegrown automakers in India. It features a varied vehicle lineup for both private buyers and commercial space. The company registers solid growth in the PV space. Sales numbers stood at 45,878 units last month (this figure includes EVs). As opposed to 43,341 units sold last year, Tata registered 5.8% YoY growth.

Volume growth YoY stood at 2,537 units. But Tata couldn’t keep up with sales figures registered a month before. In April 2023, Tata sold 47,007 units in total and MoM losses account for 2.40%. This accounts for a volume loss of 1,129 units MoM.

Tata Motors Sales May 2023

The company has geared up for multiple launches for the latter half of 2023 and 2024. These include facelift models of Nexon sub 4m SUV along with Harrier and Safari SUVs at the flagship level. Tata is also preparing Curvv compact SUV, but that will debut later than sooner. Models like Punch are likely to get a CNG variant too.

These new models should bring increased volumes upon launch. Out of the 45,984 units sold for the PV sector, Tata Motors sold 5,805 electric vehicles as well. These include Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tiago EV and Tigor EV. Punch EV, Harrier EV and Safari EV are on the cards too. Tata’s EV sales witnessed 66% YoY growth as opposed to 3,505 units sold in May 2022.

Commercial vehicles sales

Tata Motors is still the highest seller in CV space. That said, the company saw little success with its SCV cargo, pickup, ILMCV segments. That said, Tata is extremely successful in the HCV space with its Signa and Prima range of trucks that get a load of tech, safety measures and telematics solutions for easy fleet management.

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles) trucks sold 8,160 units and registered 11% YoY growth as opposed to 7,443 units sold last year. ILCV (Intermediate Light Commercial Vehicle) trucks sold 3,450 units last month, but couldn’t cross the 5,540 units sold a year ago. Hence there was a 38% decline YoY. These ILCVs include Ultra series and LPT series.

Tata lags behind in SCVs and ILCVs

Tata’s passenger carriers saw 7% YoY growth with 3,874 units sold and 3,632 units to beat from May 2022. This segment includes Tata Magic, and Winger vans of various size and applications. SCV (Small Commercial Vehicles) cargo and pickup trucks took the same route as ILCVs. With 12,086 units sold, Tata faced a 19% YoY sales decline.

In total, Tata Motors sold 28,989 commercial vehicles in May 2023. Which fell short to cross 32,818 units that the company sold in May 2022 and incurred a 12% YoY decline. Because of the losses in CV space, Tata’s total domestic sales (PV+CV) took a hit by 2% YoY. The number from last year was 74,755, which was slightly higher than 73,448 units sold in May 2023.