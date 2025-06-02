Tata Motors Sales May 2025 – 42k PVs, 28k CVs

Tata Motors sales both in the domestic and international market stood at 70,187 units, as against 76,766 units sold in May 2024

Tata Motors has suffered a severe YoY and MoM de-growth in PV sales in May 2025. Specifically in the passenger vehicle segment, where the company was a leader with a strong electric vehicle lineup, rising competition from MG Motor India and Mahindra has taken its toll on sales figures.

Tata Motors Sales May 2025

In May 2025, Tata Motors saw combined wholesales of 70,187 units in the month of May 2025. This included both its domestic and international sales. It related to a 10% YoY degrowth when compared to 76,766 vehicles sold during the same month in 2024. It related to a volume decline of 7,744 units.

Taking only domestic sales into account, the company has witnessed a 10% decline to 67,429 units in May 2025 from 75,173 unit sales of May 2024. Upcoming models, among which are the Altroz Facelift and new Tata Safari besides the Harrier EV could spur up sales in the months ahead.

Tata Motors PV Sales May 2025

In the passenger vehicle segment, the company has seen an 11% YoY decline in domestic sales to 41,557 units. This was way below 46,697 units sold in May 2024. These sales figures also include its EV lineup. PV exports however, grew by 28% to 483 units from 378 units on a YoY basis. However, total PV (including EV) sales dipped by 11% to 42,040 units from 47,075 units YoY. EV (IB + Domestic) sales saw a marginal 2% increase to 5,685 units in May 2025 from 5,558 unit sales of May 2024.

Tata CV Sales May 2025

Total commercial vehicles (CVs) sold last month stood at 28,147 units. This was a 5% YoY decline from 26,691 unit sales of May 2024 relating to a volume de-growth of 1,544 units. Breaking up these sales numbers further, we see a 10% decline in HCV truck sales to 7,106 units in May 2025 down from 7,924 unit sales of May 2024.

Sales improved by 11% across the company’s ILMCV Truck segment with 4,954 units sold last month. This was a 476 unit volume increase from 4,478 unit sales of May 2024. Passenger carrier sales remained flat at 4,748 units, a marginal increase from 4,737 units sold in the same month last year. SCV cargo and pickup sales also saw a severe decline in demand by 20% to 9,064 units in May 2025.

There had been 11,337 unit sales in May 2024. This took total domestic CV sales down 9% to 25,872 units from 28,476 units. It was the company’s exports that added some cheer to this list with a massive 87% growth to 2,275 units shipped in the past month. This was significantly higher from 1,215 units exported in May 2024