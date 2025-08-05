Tata Motors Simplifies Harrier and Safari Lineup – New Prices, Features, Colours

Tata Motors has revised the variant lineup for its popular SUVs, Harrier and Safari, streamlining the range to make it simpler and more accessible for buyers. From the earlier 11 variants for Harrier and 10 for Safari, the portfolio has been narrowed down to 5 and 6 variants respectively. This move aims to eliminate confusion and better target price-sensitive customers.

New Variant Lineup – Pricing Overview (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

– Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh for the Smart variant and goes up to Rs 24.44 lakh for the Fearless X+.

– Safari starts at Rs 15.49 lakh for the Smart variant and tops out at Rs 25.19 lakh for the Accomplished X+ (6S).

Variant Highlights

Pure X (Safari) – Rs 18.49 lakh

The Pure X is aimed at buyers wanting premium features at a value price. Key highlights include:

– Panoramic sunroof (voice-activated)

– 10.25” digital cluster and touchscreen

– Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

– 6 airbags, 4-disc brakes, TPMS, and 360° camera

– Terrain & Drive modes, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents

– OTA update support and smart voice commands

Adventure X+ (Safari) – Rs 19.99 lakh

This variant adds more capability and styling to the mix:

– Adventure Persona styling with Earthy Beige and Black Roof

– R18 charcoal grey alloys, ADAS suite, and powered driver seat with memory

– Electronic parking brake with auto hold

– Premium leatherette seats, 8-speaker audio, and full digital cockpit

– Terrain modes, all 4 disc brakes, and enhanced climate control

Accomplished X (Safari) – Rs 23.09 lakh

Positioned as the most feature-rich, this variant offers:

– 12.3” HD touchscreen, JBL 12-speaker audio, ventilated front seats

– Adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof with voice control

– Advanced ADAS with FCW, Blind Spot, RCTA, etc.

– R19 diamond-cut alloys, 7 airbags, and signature styling

Powertrain

Both SUVs are powered by the proven 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine, delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm torque, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. With this rationalization and competitive pricing, Tata aims to better position Harrier and Safari against their rivals in the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment. The Adventure X+ trims, especially, are targeted at under Rs 20 lakh buyers seeking premium features with strong road presence.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Harrier and Safari have always stood for more than just mobility — they represent status, purpose, and a deep-rooted desire for an adventurous lifestyle. With the introduction of the Adventure X persona, we’ve modernised these icons for a new era — one that champions individuality, precision-crafted design, and intelligent capability – all while offering more value per car. Designed for those who seek authenticity, capability, and expression in equal measure, the Adventure X is positioned at a compelling price point in the segment, offering class leading features. Furthermore, with this new persona, we have also reimagined the Harrier and Safari line completely, making the range more intuitive, streamlined, and value-rich than ever before in the high SUV space.”