Tata Motors Starts Road Test Of Hydrogen Truck – Range Up To 500 Kms

In a groundbreaking step towards sustainable transportation, Tata Motors has launched India’s first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, reinforcing its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The historic initiative, funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, was flagged off by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Revolutionizing Freight Transportation with Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

The hydrogen truck trials will span 24 months, deploying 16 advanced hydrogen-powered trucks across India’s key freight corridors, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur, and Kalinganagar. These trucks will utilize both Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technologies, marking a new era of clean and efficient cargo transportation in the country.

Flagging off 3 hydrogen-powered vehicles developed by @TataMotors and @IndianOilcl, along with Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji, in Delhi today. These vehicles will operate in the Faridabad-Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad–Surat–Vadodara corridors for the next 18 to 24 months, with… pic.twitter.com/pgaV0vuOIt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2025

Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, said, “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation.”

Tata Motors at the Forefront of Hydrogen Mobility

The trial will include three flagship Tata hydrogen-powered trucks:

– Tata Prima H.55S H2-ICE (Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine)

– Tata Prima H.55S FCEV (Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)

– Tata Prima H.28 H2-ICE

These trucks offer an operational range of 300-500 km and feature Tata Motors’ premium Prima cabin, advanced driver-assist systems, and enhanced safety features, ensuring a superior and fatigue-free driving experience for truck operators.

Government’s Push for Hydrogen & Green Mobility

Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said, “Hydrogen is an important fuel for India’s transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonizing India’s transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India’s energy independence while contributing to global climate goals. I applaud Tata Motors for taking the lead in this pioneering effort.”

A Leap Towards Sustainable Logistics

With this initiative, Tata Motors reaffirms its leadership in sustainable mobility solutions, pioneering alternative fuel technologies such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, hydrogen ICE, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has already successfully deployed 15 Hydrogen FCEV buses on Indian roads, further proving its commitment to reducing carbon emissions in commercial transportation.

Highlighting Tata Motors’ vision, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is deeply honored to be at the forefront of driving India’s transformation towards greener, smarter, and sustainable mobility. As a company with a long-standing commitment to nation-building, we have continuously embraced innovation to develop mobility solutions that contribute to India’s growth and development. Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero emission energy for long haul transportation. We are grateful to the Government of India for their visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency.”

A Step Towards a Greener Future

By integrating hydrogen-powered trucks into India’s freight transport network, Tata Motors is setting the stage for a cleaner, more sustainable logistics ecosystem. With increased operational efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and enhanced driver safety, these trials will play a crucial role in shaping India’s green mobility future and supporting the government’s vision of making the country a global leader in hydrogen energy solutions.