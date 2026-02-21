Tata Motors Takes Subtle Dig at Maruti’s India Goes Electric Campaign

Tata was among the first OEMs to enter the EV space and currently leads this segment with a market share of close to 40%

Tata recently launched the Punch EV facelift at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh. Buyers can also go with the BaaS option, where the price is more accessible at just Rs 6.49 lakh. At the launch event, Tata appeared to take a dig at Maruti for using the caption “India Goes Electric” for its first EV, the eVitara. Let’s check out the details.

EV Battle Heats Up

Maruti is India’s largest car company by volumes. But it has been a bit late to start its innings in the EV segment. In CY 2025, close to 1.77 lakh electric cars were sold in India by more than a dozen companies. As explained earlier, Maruti is not in this list. Sales of Maruti’s first EV, the eVitara, have commenced only recently. So, when Maruti uses the slogan “India goes electric”, it may not sound all that relevant.

It may especially not go down well with Tata Motors, which is credited with starting the mass-market EV revolution in India. It is natural for them to believe that the slogan “India goes electric” is more applicable for their efforts in the EV space. The launch of the new Punch EV offered the right platform to set the record straight. That’s where Tata chose to tease Maruti with the slogan – “India has already gone electric”.

To place a stronger emphasis on the core messaging, Tata also displayed two maps side by side, showing the progress in EV penetration from 2023 to 2026. The 2026 map shows a big improvement in availability and usage across the country.

It demonstrates the robust growth of the EV segment and how Tata Motors is leading from the front. In CY 2025, Tata EV sales were at more than 70,000 units, commanding a market share of close to 40%. Other major contributors in CY 2025 included JSW MG Motor (29.06%) and Mahindra (18.95%).

Maruti cannot be underestimated

While Tata’s dig at Maruti seems understandable and data-backed, it would be unwise to overlook the strengths of India’s largest carmaker. Maruti had earlier stated that they are working on a long-term strategy for the EV segment. It includes the launch of world-class products that can generate volumes across both domestic and international markets.

Maruti eVitara is already exported to over 29 countries including Europe. Significant demand is expected from the domestic market as well. The same applies to the Toyota Ebella, a rebadged version of the eVitara. The Ebella will be manufactured by Maruti and supplied to Toyota.

In addition to eVitara, Maruti has plans to launch multiple new EVs by 2030. These include an electric MPV (codenamed YMC), a small electric hatchback (eWX) and an electric version of the Fronx SUV. With its manufacturing prowess and vast dealer network, Maruti has the capability to emerge as a potent force in the EV space.