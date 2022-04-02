All New Tata Electric SUV Concept Teased – It Is Not Nexon EV

Tata Motors will unveil an all new electric SUV concept on 6th April 2022 – Could it be the next update of Sierra EV concept?

Talk about updated Tata Nexon EV with longer range, bigger battery and revised design – have been doing rounds for quite some time. When Tata Motors first announced that they are planning to unveil something new on 6th April 2022, most of us thought it was the new Nexon EV 2022 version. But that is not the case.

The latest teaser shared by Tata Motors confirms that it is not the new Nexon EV. It is an SUV and an EV, but not the Nexon EV. Tata Motors says that this is an all new electric SUV concept, which will make global debut on 6th April 2022.

New Tata Motors Electric SUV Concept

Teaser of the new Tata electric SUV concept barely reveals much. We do get a glimpse of the front. It features LED DRL that runs across the width, above the Tata logo, on the bonnet crease through the side and ending into the ORVMs. Headlights are placed on the lower bumper, in triangle shaped housing.

We also get a view of the alloys in the teaser below. New Tata Electric SUV Concept is seen with grey alloys with machine cut design elements. There is EV badging too, as well as the Tata logo at the rear. Tata Motors says – Embrace what lies beyond the unknown and Discover Different.

Embrace what lies beyond the unknown and #DiscoverDifferent Watch Our Brand-New Electric SUV Concept on 06.04.2022 at 12PM IST Know more: https://t.co/9509vNm7Q9#EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/vTVWpXUM9E — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) April 2, 2022

Tata Sierra Electric SUV

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Sierra EV concept was showcased. Tata has already resurrected the Safari name badge as the larger Harrier. So one was hopeful that at some point Sierra moves from concept to production.

Sierra carries forward the design of Sierra from years ago. It did get a good response from fans, visitors as well as the media. Thanks to this, and the growing demand for electric vehicles in India, Tata Motors plans to launch Sierra as an Electric-only vehicle in the coming years.

It will be built on an all new platform, and will not use current ALFA or OMEGA platforms – that are used for current gen Tata cars.This new platform is specially built to accommodate EVs and their needs – like optimising space for battery packs, etc. Tata has plans to launch 10 new electric vehicles in the coming 5 years.

Tata’s electric cars segment is already a subsidiary of its own, and investments are positively forward looking. Having already begun a journey where it leads from the front, Tata Motors is certainly keen on further sustainable growth. And this as we all know will be seamless when there are more EVs, and customers have a wider scope of choice.