Tata Motors New SUV Teaser – Harrier, Safari Facelift Petrol ?

Tata Harrier and Safari are the only ones left in the D-segment SUVs be diesel exclusive

Harrier and Safari used to be the top dogs of D-segment SUVs dethroning Hector SUV by MG. But due to the popularity, manufacturers are stepping up their game in this segment. MG is set to launch Hector Next Gen, with a giant 14” vertical touchscreen infotainment inspired by new-age Mercedes-Benz and Tesla Model S.

Mahindra is currently ruling this segment with XUV700. And recently launched Scorpio-N will take the company’s game to new heights with its massive popularity seen with its insane bookings. When the rest of the competition is bringing new or updated products, Tata has no immediate new launches lined up. So, the company has turned towards facelifting their premium product lineup.

To keep their products fresh, Tata will soon launch a facelift of both Harrier and Safari. After spotting the Harrier facelift with minimal camouflage, we are also blessed with a fully camouflaged Safari facelift.

Tata New Premium Products

But a new teaser hints Tata new premium products. Take a look at the teaser below. Looking at the suits, we are inclined to say that Tata is offering a premium and sophisticated product. Right now, Harrier and Safari are Tata’s most premium cars. Both are likely to be facelifted soon. So, the sophistication theme teased, maybe an interior overhaul with real leather seats, a leatherette-clad dash and even soft-touch plastics. Tata had offered leather seats in Aria, soft-touch plastics on Hexa and even Vista. So, these are doable by Tata.

Other possible feature additions include ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera enabling surround view and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata Safari and Harrier facelift might also feature Kaziranga Edition exclusive features like ventilated seats and air purifier on regular trims too.

A New Petrol Engine?

We also picked up “Jet. Set. Slay” in the teaser. The word Jet has been associated with Tata’s engines since a long time. Tata sourced the 1.3L MultiJet engine by Fiat and named it QuadraJet and also Fiat’s 1.4L T-Jet engine and named it Saphire 90. So, Jet seems to be Tata’s new petrol engine that was spotted testing on Safari some time ago.

If we look at D-segment SUV space, every manufacturer offers a petrol engine option. Mahindra goes a step ahead to give 200 bhp too. So, Tata is developing a new petrol engine that could bring down Harrier and Safari entry-level prices significantly and be able to compete with competition’s petrol offerings.

Exact specs of this upcoming petrol engine are not known. But is likely to be a 1.5L turbo unit that Tata could use on future SUVs too. Right now, Harrier and Safari get a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine making 172 bhp and 350 Nm. And is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Harrier petrol variant could start from Rs. 13 lakh (ex-sh) whereas Safari petrol could start from Rs 13.5 lakh. Right now, Harrier and Safari start from Rs 14.69 (nice) lakh and Rs 15.35 lakh respectively. Tata Safari facelift can be launched by the festive season alongside Harrier facelift with new colour options. When launched, Safari facelift will compete with other 7-seaters like Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N and MG Hector Plus.