Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti SPresso – Tiago Don’t Break That Easy

Tata Motors has shared a photo of a broken coffee cup (espresso) – Taking a dig at Maruti S-presso’s poor safety rating

Maruti Suzuki is back in the news over car safety, ever since Global NCAP released the safety rating and crash test report of their entry level small car S-Presso. Launched last year, SPresso is marketed by Maruti as a mini-SUV. It rakes in huge sales; making it one of the best selling cars in India.

Tata Motors being Tata Motors, who has not left a chance to take a dig at their rivals, is back with its latest dig. On their official social media pages (Facebook and Twitter), Tata Motors has now shared a photo of a broken cup with coffee beans inside.

Tata’s Latest Dig At Rival Brand

The caption on the image reads, “We Don’t Break That Easy” and then there is the mention of Tiago and its 4 star Global NCAP safety rating. It is not that difficult to interpret this. The subtle hint at a broken coffee (espresso) cup, is referring to nothing but a broken Maruti S-Presso at the Global NCAP crash test.

The visual has got praises from fans and owners of Tata cars. Some of them posted comments like “Whatttt a catchy visual!!!!” ; “Tata got no chill. What a Meltdown for kia and hyundai fanboys after seltos 3 star and nios 2 stars Gncap rating. You guys deserve salute for making safe cars for Indians while korean twins and maruti are just churning out tin cans in India.” Some even shared a photo of inverted turtle in the comments.

Tata Bets For Safer Cars

Tata Motors has been aggressively promoting for safer cars since their Nexon got the first five star safety rating back in Dec 2018. Yes, the work to make safer cars would have started many years ago, but once the Global NCAP results were out, Tata went all out in promoting the importance of safer cars.

Today, Tata Motors is the only OEM in the country to have crash tested all its cars via Global NCAP, except for Harrier. Strangely, Harrier being Tata’s flagship car, has not been crash tested yet. Cars launched after Harrier, like the Altroz, already have a 5 star safety rating.

In fact, Tiago and Tigor safety rating of 4 stars were delivered about a year after the launch of Harrier. It is not clear as to why Tata Motors has not crash tested their flagship SUV yet. Altroz, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor are based on the ALFA platform, whereas Harrier is based on OMEGA platform. All ALFA platform cars have performed well at Global NCAP.

Coming back to Tiago and SPresso – these two are not actually rivals. Tiago in fact is a bit more expensive car, and sits in a higher segment than SPresso. But still, Tiago is a small car, and is the only car in the segment to have a crash test rating of 4 stars for adult safety.