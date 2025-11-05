Tata Motors to Gift New Sierra SUVs to India’s Women’s World Cup Winning Team

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced that it will present the Indian Women’s Cricket Team with the first batch of its soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra SUVs, honouring their remarkable victory at the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The gesture celebrates the team’s historic achievement and symbolizes Tata Motors’ recognition of the players’ resilience, determination, and leadership — values that the new Sierra embodies through its modern design and progressive spirit.

Tata Motors will present India’s World Cup–winning Women’s Cricket Team ? with the first lot of the all-new Tata Sierra! ?? A tribute to their extraordinary achievement and stellar performance at the ICC Women’s World Cup. ?#TataSierra #TataMotors #WomensCricket #Champions pic.twitter.com/NtIweixJ2T — RushLane (@rushlane) November 5, 2025

The Iconic Sierra Returns

The all-new Tata Sierra is one of the most anticipated SUV launches of 2025. Set to launch on November 25, the new-generation Sierra marks the return of an Indian automotive icon, completely reimagined for the modern era.

Unlike the original 3-door Sierra, the new version is a family-friendly 5-door SUV, blending classic design cues with contemporary styling. Spy shots and teasers have revealed features such as a panoramic sunroof, connected LED taillamps, and flush door handles. The latest teaser also showcases a striking red exterior colour and a triple-screen dashboard layout, confirming its premium positioning.

Powertrain and Performance

The Tata Sierra will initially be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains, followed by a fully electric version expected later. The ICE lineup is likely to include Tata’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm — both paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Honouring India’s Champions

By gifting the first batch of the new Sierra to India’s Women’s World Cup–winning team, Tata Motors is celebrating more than just a victory — it’s recognising the rise of Indian women in global sport and the nation’s growing stature in both cricket and innovation. The all-new Tata Sierra is a symbol of ambition and progress — much like the team that brought home the World Cup.