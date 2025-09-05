Tata Motors to Pass Full GST Benefit to Customers – Up to Rs 1.55 Lakh Price Cut from Sept 22

Tata Motors has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the GST rate reduction on passenger vehicles directly to its customers. The revised prices will be effective from 22nd September 2025, the date the new GST rates come into force.

The recent decision by the GST Council reduced the tax rate on small cars, commuter bikes and three-wheelers from 28% to 18%, while placing larger cars and SUVs under a streamlined 40% bracket. This reform is expected to significantly lower the cost of mass-market cars, making personal mobility more affordable in India.

Full Benefit to Customers

Confirming Tata Motors’ commitment to affordability, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective 22nd September 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India. In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honor the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers. This will make our popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.”

Estimated Price Reductions

With the GST rate cut, Tata Motors models will see substantial price drops across its lineup. The company has released estimated reductions, though final prices will vary based on specific variants and trims:

Tiago – up to Rs 75,000 cheaper

Tigor – up to Rs 80,000 cheaper

Altroz – up to Rs 1,10,000 cheaper

Punch – up to Rs 85,000 cheaper

Nexon – up to Rs 1,55,000 cheaper

Curvv – up to Rs 65,000 cheaper

Harrier – up to Rs 1,40,000 cheaper

Safari – up to Rs 1,45,000 cheaper

Festive Season Boost Expected

The announcement comes just ahead of the festive season, traditionally a high-demand period for vehicle purchases in India. Tata Motors anticipates a surge in bookings and has encouraged customers to confirm their orders early to ensure timely deliveries. Customers are advised to check with their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealer for the exact variant-wise price revisions post-September 22.