Tata Motors Upgrades All Cars To New RDE Norms – Increases Std Warranty

Not only are Tata cars RDE and E20 compliant, but they are also now retuned to offer a smoother experience than before

Tata Motors has registered huge growth in sales over the past few years. With a varied product lineup, Tata Motors has strived to penetrate as many segments as possible. The company has held its ground in sub 4m SUV space and has a decent market share where sub 4m hatchbacks and mid-size SUVs are concerned.

For 2023, Tata Motors has updated its entire lineup to meet phase II of BS6 transition laid out by the Indian Government. Along the way, Tata Motors powertrains are now E20 compliant as well. This means all Tata cars can now run on fuel with up to 20% Ethanol blend. Earlier, this was just 10%. This resonates Tata Motor’s alliance with the greener vision laid down by the Indian Government.

Tata Motors Vehicles RDE & E20 Compliant

Along with making its portfolio RDE (Real Driving Emissions) compliant, Tata Motors has added a few features. This should make the additional price associated with RDE update, justifiable for buyers. These features include TPMS for Tiago and Tigor. This should ensure peace of mind along with monitoring tyre pressure to increase tyre life.

Tata Motors mentions reduced NVH and in-cabin noise reduction, with RDE compliant Altroz. This will definitely lift the cabin ambiance and is an overall thoughtful and appreciable element. Tata Motors has even extended the standard 2-year/75,000 km warranty to 3-years/1,00,000 km. This should uplift total ownership experience considerably.

Powertrains on Altroz and Punch are now much smoother, especially in lower gears. This enhances low-end driveability. Both Altroz and Punch now come equipped with idle start/stop functionality as well. This should increase fuel efficiency slightly. Idle start/stop is offered as standard across the range, which is a nice touch.

Mr. Rajan Amba, VP, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., mentioned the company’s involvement in reducing vehicular pollution. Along with that, Tata Motors has strived to improve driving and ownership experience as well. He further mentioned that this update brings cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, a better ride experience and most importantly – a hassle-free ownership experience.

Altoz Diesel Retained

Along with RDE & E20 compliance, there was another development that surprised us. Tata Motors have retained Altroz diesel, something that was predicted to be gone for good. This way, Tata Motors aims to gain market share in the premium hatchback segment by being the only one to offer a diesel offering.

Tata Motors aims to offer multiple choices to customers and that seems to be the motive behind this step. Revotorq diesel engines on Nexon and Altroz are now retuned to deliver better performance and response. Tata’s premium offerings like Harrier and Safari come equipped with Stellantis-sourced 2.0L Kryotec diesel engines that were already RDE compliant. New prices of all Tata cars are listed below.