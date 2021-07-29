Tata New Ace Gold Petrol CX Launch Price Rs. 3.99 L

At this price, Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX is among the most affordable 4 wheeler small commercial vehicle available in the country

Tata Motors has officially launched the all-new Ace Gold Petrol CX at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-sh) in India. This is among the most affordable 4-wheel commercial vehicle on sale in India. It will be seen as a preferred mini truck for startups in the both rural and urban areas in the country.

Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX is being presented in two variants of Flat Bed priced at Rs 3.99 lakh and a Half Deck Load Body variant at Rs 4.10 lakh -so as to cater to the diverse needs of buyers in the country. All prices are ex-sh.

Buyers wishing to make purchases on installments will be benefitted by being offered the lowest EMIs. For this purpose, Tata Motors has entered into an agreement with State Bank of India with EMIs starting from Rs 7,500 with upto 90 percent on road finance.

Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX Features

Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX is ideally suited for last mile delivery services. It commands a gross weight of 1.5 tonnes. Its design makes it apt for varied purposes, be it market logistics, transport of fruit and vegetables along with delivery of agricultural products, beverages and bottles, FMCG and FMCF products and also for delivery of courier parcels, furniture, LPG cylinders, dairy and pharma products. It can even be used as a refrigerated transport and for collection of waste products.

Engine specifications on the Tata Ace Gold CX includes a highly efficient 694cc 2-cylinder petrol engine. This time tested engine gets mated to a 4 speed transmission offering maximum profitability and will prove to be a game changer in its segment.

Chota Haathi Petrol

To date, the Tata Ace series, also called the ‘Chota Haathi’ has been providing livelihood to 23 lakh users. It is built on the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the company is continually evolving its design and performance over the past 16 years making it safer, smarter and more valuable to its customers for last mile transportation.

The new Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX will also be backed by Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. This offers both vehicle care and service programs along with annual maintenance packages and resale opportunities to its users. Services also include 24×7 roadside assistance, Tata Alert, a time-bound complaint resolution promise at workshops and Tata Zippy along with a 15 day accident repair guarantee Tata Kavach for better and more efficient service turnaround time.

Like its other counterparts, the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX also comes in with warranty of 2 years or 70,000 kms that covers 100 kms per day running. A wide service network coupled with lower cost of spare parts are additional advantages of owning a Tata Ace.