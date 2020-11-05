Tata Nexon Records 150k Production Milestone From Pune Plant

Tata Nexon was launched back in Sep 2017 – It was given a facelift earlier this year in Jan

The 1,50,000th Tata Nexon unit has been rolled out from the company’s Ranjangaon plant, Pune. The milestone would be one of great importance cause Tata Nexon has been crucial to the auto manufacturers turnaround in terms of business by effectively bringing back volumes.

The numbers point to an average of about 50k units sold each year, at just below 5k sales on monthly basis. Tata Nexon reported its first 50k milestone on Sept’18, and got to the 1,00,000 units mark in Sept’19. Vehicle launch was scheduled in 2017. It’s easy to understand why the most recent 50k unit mark was not achieved earlier. With businesses having been thrown off track owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, some of these regular goals have been postponed.

Tata social media campaign

Tata Motors is running a social media campaign that will give participants a chance to win signed merchandize, and gift vouchers. Best entries stand a chance to meet with KL Rahul, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, and brand ambassador of Tata Nexon. One can also win a cash prize of 1.5 lakhs.

As things stand, Tata Motors is currently able to report sales of above 5k units fr its Tiago and Nexon as business after lockdown has been opening up. Keeping in mind Nexon’s potential, the vehicle is also been exported in small numbers to neighbourhood countries.

A star product for Tata Motors, the vehicle ensures modern features to help it stay in competition in a segment that’s seen numerous new entrants in recent years. As the segment continues to grow, Tata Nexon can rely on a sizeable sales volume in the segment.

Tata Nexon sales

The company reported highest ever sales in Oct 2020. At just below 7k units, 6,888 is the highest ever sales for Nexon. However, this stellar performance isn’t yet enough to make Nexon a top seller in the segment. It now trails in fourth place in the segment. Whether or not the vehicle has what it takes to make it a segment is yet left to be seen.

As the brand keeps up in a segment that’s soon to see tow more entrants, it’ll be interesting to see how much further Nexon sales can climb, if at all. With newer cars trying to build their own identity, and older cars keeping competition up, the segment has grown to ensure more buyers. This even at a time that no-one knew if the market had a chance at any recovery at all.

For now, there’s plenty to celebrate, and November 2020 has only just begun. With the ongoing festive season being plentiful, there’s a chance that Nexon sales for the month could yet again be at an all time high.