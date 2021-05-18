Tata Nexon 7 Seater MPV Imagined As A Future Maruti Ertiga Rival

Nexon EV is currently retailed in three variants: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux with prices ranging from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon EV is currently the most popular electric car in India. Tata Motors has sold a cumulative of 3,805 units of the electric crossover in the recently concluded FY2021-22 fiscal year. The mini SUV currently holds 64.43 percent of the passenger EV market in India.

With automakers shifting towards cleaner emissions, there is a possibility of Tata Motors expanding its EV portfolio in the coming future. With a plethora of seven-seater utility vehicles to be on offer in the near future including Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, a seven-seater electric vehicle doesn’t seem a bad option.

Updated 7-seat Nexon Design

7 Seater MPV segment sales are on the rise. Current leader in the segment is Maruti Ertiga. Kia has plans to launch a 7 seater MPV based on Seltos in Jan 2022. Tata Motors is also working on a 7 seater MPV, to take on the likes of Maruti Ertiga in the future.

Here, in a video uploaded by SRK Designs on YouTube, a digitally imagined Nexon EV has been stretched out to make additional room for a third-row of occupants. For this purpose, the vehicle has been elongated whereas the bonnet has been shortened a little for better space utilisation. The video attached below gives a proper description of the rendering process.

Thanks to a longer roofline, the side profile of the extended Nexon gives it an MPV-ish silhouette. There have been quite a few cosmetic updates made on this rendered iteration of Nexon.

For starters, it gets the same alloy wheel design offered in Harrier and Safari in addition to a completely blacked-out greenhouse area replacing the light blue window highlights in the stock model. Along the side profile, the character line has been redesigned slightly.

Barring these minor details and updated dimensions, nothing much has been altered in Nexon EV’s exterior design. It still carries the stock car’s exterior styling highlights such as a faux plastic panel front grille, roof rails, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, dual-tone colour scheme and tri-arrow motifs in blue on the central air intake valves placed on the lower front bumper. Headlights and fog lamps’ design and position have also been left untouched.

Features on offer

Nexon EV is offered with features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, automatic climate control, automatic LED headlamps and connected car technology among others. In terms of safety, it comes equipped with dual front airbags, corner stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard across the range.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to its powertrain specs, the electric subcompact UV is powered by Tata’s Ziptron EV technology featuring a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. This battery pack feeds energy to an electric motor which returns a net output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. This setup is claimed to return a range of 312km on a single charge as per ARAI. Using a DC fast charger, the battery pack can be fully replenished in just 60 minutes.

If not electric, the Nexon MPV could be powered by the same petrol and diesel engine options which are currently on offer with the Nexon SUV. These are 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel. Both these engines are currently offered with manual as well as AMT option.