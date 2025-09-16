Tata Nexon All 42 Variants New Prices – Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh Cut

Tata Motors has announced a major price cut across its popular Nexon sub 4m SUV lineup following the recent GST revision. The change has resulted in substantial reductions across both petrol and diesel variants, covering all manual, AMT, and DCT versions. With reductions ranging between 9% and 11%, the Nexon has become significantly more affordable, further strengthening its position in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV segment.

New GST Prices – Nexon Petrol MT Variants

The petrol manual (MT) range now starts at Rs 7.31 lakh for the base Smart trim, compared to the earlier Rs 7.99 lakh. Price cuts range between Rs 68,100 and Rs 1.15 lakh, depending on the variant. The biggest cut is seen in the Fearless+ PS DK, which is now priced at Rs 12.34 lakh, down from Rs 13.49 lakh. This translates to a 9.3% to 10% reduction, offering buyers better accessibility across entry-level and top-spec trims.

New GST Prices – Nexon Petrol AMT Variants

The Nexon Petrol AMT lineup has also witnessed significant price corrections. The Smart+ AMT now costs Rs 8.78 lakh, with reductions ranging between Rs 81,700 and Rs 1.05 lakh. For instance, the Creative+ S DK AMT variant is now priced at Rs 11.34 lakh, down from Rs 12.39 lakh. Across the AMT range, prices have been reduced by nearly 9.3%, making it an attractive option for customers seeking convenience with affordability.

New GST Prices – Nexon Petrol DCT Variants

Tata’s Nexon Petrol DCT trims have received some of the highest reductions in the petrol range. The price cuts here range from Rs 1.03 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh, or about 9.3%. The Creative DCT is now available at Rs 11.16 lakh, while the top-end Fearless+ PS DK DCT has dropped to Rs 13.44 lakh. These cuts are expected to attract buyers looking for premium features and performance at a more competitive price point.

New GST Prices – Nexon CNG MT Variants

Tata Nexon CNG prices have dropped by up to Rs 1.23 lakh after GST reform. The range now starts at Rs 8.23 lakh for the Smart variant, while top-end Fearless+PS DK is priced at Rs 13.26 lakh. With reductions between Rs 76,600 to Rs 1.23 lakh across trims, the Nexon CNG has become a more affordable option for buyers seeking low running costs with strong value.

New GST Prices – Nexon Diesel MT Variants

The diesel manual (MT) variants have benefited the most from the GST revision in terms of percentage reduction. Price cuts stand at around 11% across the board, ranging from Rs 99,100 to Rs 1.47 lakh. The Smart+ Diesel MT variant now begins at Rs 9.00 lakh, while the Fearless+ PS DK Diesel MT is priced at Rs 13.42 lakh. These adjustments make the diesel Nexon even more appealing for customers focused on efficiency and long-distance travel.

New GST Prices – Nexon Diesel AMT Variants

The diesel AMT trims have also received significant reductions, ranging from Rs 1.16 lakh to Rs 1.54 lakh, translating to an 11% cut. The Pure+ Diesel AMT is now priced at Rs 10.53 lakh, while the top-spec Fearless+ PS DK Diesel AMT costs Rs 14.05 lakh.

Overall, the Tata Nexon lineup is now between Rs 68,000 and Rs 1.55 lakh cheaper than before. With petrol and diesel options across multiple transmission types, Tata Motors has positioned the Nexon as an even stronger contender against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV3XO. The GST-driven price correction is expected to boost Nexon’s sales momentum in the coming months.

