Tata Nexon, Altroz Price Increase By Up To Rs 33k – New Vs Old Prices

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across range. With effect from 8th May 2021, all passenger vehicles will be hiked by 1.8 percent. Besides Tata Motors, other automakers have also resorting to price hikes in recent times, citing rising commodity prices as primary reasons for the same.

The Tata Motor’s passenger vehicle lineup includes hatchbacks such as the Altroz and Tiago, the Tigor sedan, and SUVs like Harrier and Nexon, which also has an electric option. The Altroz, along with the Nexon, Tiago are the company’s best sellers month after month.

Tata Altroz Price Hike

Tata Altroz’s price starts at Rs 5,69,500 for the base XE petrol variant and goes up to Rs 9,45,500 for the XZ+ diesel option. The price hike for the XE petrol variant is the least at 1.83 percent or Rs.10,400 to Rs.5,79,900. The XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ(O) and XZ+ each receive a price hike of Rs.15,400 while the Altroz Turbo variants XT, XZ, XZ(O) and XZ+ see prices hiked by Rs.20,400. The new prices are now between Rs.7,93,900 and Rs.9,05,900 from an earlier Rs.7,73,500 and Rs.8,85,500.

Likewise the Tata Altroz Diesel variants also undergo a price hike but ranging from a high of Rs.38,000 on the XE diesel variant which was earlier priced at Rs.6,99,500 to Rs.7,27,500 while the top of the line XZ+ variant gets a price higher by Rs.10,400 from an earlier pricing of Rs.9,45,500 to Rs.9,55,900.

Tata Nexon Price Hike

The Tata Nexon petrol and diesel variants are also a part of the price hike. Petrol variants of the Nexon are priced higher by Rs.10,000 to Rs.33,400. Prices start off at Rs.7,19,900 for the XE variant from an earlier pricing of Rs.7,09,900 going up to the XZ+S and XZA+DTS which undergo a price hike by Rs.33,400.

The new pricing of the XZ+S and XZA+DTS now stand at Rs.11,15,900 and Rs.11,32,900 respectively. The prices of top of the line Tata Nexon petrol XZA+(O) and XZA+DTO are hiked by Rs.29,400 and Rs.16,400 respectively to new pricing of Rs.11,45,900 and Rs.11,62,900 respectively.

Diesel variants also receive higher pricing with effect from 8th May 2021. The Nexon XE diesel base variant which was priced at Rs.8,45,500 is higher by Rs.4,400 to Rs.8,49,900. Price of the XM S variant is hiked by Rs.15,400 to Rs.9,99,900 while all other variants of the Nexon diesel carry a higher price by Rs.16,400. The top end variant XZA+ DT(O) is priced at Rs.12,95,900 from an earlier Rs.12,79,400.

Tata Sales

Tata Altroz is a strong selling PV in the company lineup. In April 2021 there were a total of 6,647 units of the Altroz sold making it the country’s second highest selling premium hatchback in the month.

In April 21, the Nexon compact SUV was the most sold model in the company’s domestic range with 6,938 units sold. The Nexon has been a hot seller ever since its facelift was launched in early 2020 while the Nexon EV has also garnered much interest among buyers in its segment.

Tata Motors PV Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra has confirmed this hike in price stating that rising prices of commodities such as steel and precious metals has necessitated this increase, a part of which is now being passed on to the customer. All customers who have made bookings on or prior to May 7, 2021 have been exempted from the price hike.