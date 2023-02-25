Tata Nexon, Altroz To Get Larger Touchscreen From Harrier, Safari

After Harrier and Safari, it will be Nexon facelift that will be getting the larger 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Motors has wowed the Indian market with its new range of cars. From selling about 10k cars a month a few years ago, today Tata Motors has been selling about 45k-50k cars a month. Despite registering such a tremendous increase in sales in recent years, there is always room for more growth.

One of the areas where Tata Motors is behind some rivals, is features. In that regards, Tata seems to be playing catch-up with its rivals like Hyundai and Mahindra in terms of tech and features. Tata Motors is taking a holistic approach to better position its vehicles. This new direction is likely to put Tata at an advantage.

New Touchscreen On Tata Cars – A Worthy Upgrade

Until now, Tata Motors offered a 7” touchscreen with a laggy UI with Harrier and Safari. That has now changed. Tata Harrier and Safari now get a larger 10.25” touchscreen, ADAS as well as a full digital driver instrument cluster. This new touchscreen will be making its way to other Tata cars as well, including Altroz and Nexon.

Tata Motors has confirmed the more powerful Altroz Racer variant launch for later this year. Next Tata car to get this larger touchscreen will be Altroz Racer. Later, top-spec variants of Altroz will also get larger touchscreen along with ventilated seats.

Nexon facelift has started testing. It is expected to be launched later this year or early next year. It will also come with this new larger touchscreen system, ventilated seats, etc. This way, Tata Motors will equip its golden goose with even more goodies. New infotainment system improves connectivity and entertainment while driving.

There is a new 7” fully digital instrument cluster developed by Tata Motors that is part of the package with Safari and Harrier Red Dark Edition. This new display vastly uplifts cabin ambiance as it looks a lot more premium than before. This will also make it to top variants of Altroz and Nexon in the future.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Current Nexon got a major facelift in January 2020. It completely transformed the way Nexon used to look before. We don’t expect a similar radical change with Nexon’s second facelift. Instead, Tata is likely to stick with its existing design language a little longer. This time around slight design changes in front fascia are expected.

2024 Nexon Facelift will retain the same powertrains as outgoing model. The 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol might get more powerful to deliver 125 PS, as revealed at Auto Expo. The 1.5L 4-cylinder diesel unit will be same with 115 PS and 260 Nm output. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and an AMT. Equipped with the larger 10.25″ screen, Nexon will match Kia Sonet, the current benchmark in infotainment systems.