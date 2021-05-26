Tata Nexon, Altroz Voice Assistance Feature Update To Include Indian Languages

Currently, selected trims of Nexon and Altroz offer voice assistance features with Hinglish inputs

Voice-activated commands are surely one of the most desirable creature comforts a car owner seeks in this modern age. However, it is still a very novice technology as limited options of input language causes barriers. In recent times, automakers have tried providing solutions that allow the use of vernaculars as an option.

Tata Motors has now come up with a solution that will offer Indian vernacular voice assistance features in their cars. Harman International has teamed up with a Kolkata-based start-up Mihup Communication to offer voice-controlled conversation agents in Tata Motors models.

More Details about this voice interface platform

Currently, models such as Nexon and top-spec Altroz XZ (O) supports a mix of Hindi and English (commonly referred to as Hinglish) that can be run without internet connectivity as well. The previous in-car voice assistant feature had a limited dictionary and no vernacular language or Indian dialect support. The tie-up between Harman and Mihup, a vernacular voice interface platform start-up, aims to create a hands-free experience for drivers which is accessible to masses.

Mihup claims its solution, named ‘AVA Auto’, addresses all opportunities for improvement specific to the earlier voice assistant from the carmaker. It offers online, offline and hybrid connectivity options among other features and is compatible with Hinglish (Hindi + English) language.

The system responds back based on the voice command by the user without need for a manual switch. The startup is working on offering Tamilish” and “Benglish” as well while it is also planning to cover all major Indian languages by 2022.

Future of Voice Commands

With voice adoption across vehicular platforms continuously on the rise, Mihup claims that by 2023 an estimated 8 billion voice assistants will be in use. It further states that by 2022 about 95 percent of consumers are likely to use in-vehicle voice assistants. While there is a 60 percent increase in monthly usage of in-vehicle voice assistants in comparison to smart speakers, existing systems are not designed to cater to ease of usage by the end consumers.

Features offered in AVA

After assessing multiple use cases and languages, the product is now going live on Tata models. As mentioned earlier, this offline (Voice AI on the edge) model has already been deployed on variants of Nexon and Altroz and will soon be available on other Tata cars.

AVA Auto enables drivers to get a completely hands-free voice-based control for important car functions and controls for AC, media, phone, volume, navigation among others that too in multiple accents and dialects. This functionality could be accessed without internet connectivity.

Currently, Tata Motors offers its connected car tech iRA in three models- Nexon, Altroz and Safari. It will later be extended to Harrier and the upcoming micro UV HBX slated to launch later this year.