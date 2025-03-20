Tata Nexon Becomes 1st Tata SUV To Cross 8 Lakh Sales Milestone

Launched in 2017, Nexon currently contributes around 1/3rd to Tata’s overall sales per month

A popular choice in the sub-4-meter SUV segment, Tata Nexon has achieved the 8-lakh sales milestone in the domestic market. With that, Nexon has become the first Tata SUV to register such record-breaking numbers. If the current sales momentum is maintained, Nexon could hit the 1-million mark in 2026.

Nexon sales journey – 2018 to 2025

From 27,547 units in FY2018, Tata Nexon sales are now at 1,46,723 units in FY2025 (till Feb 25). The 2-lakh sales milestone was achieved in June 2021. This took around 45 months. The next 2 lakh sales were much faster, at just around 16 months. This was achieved in October 2022. In another 6 months, Nexon achieved the significant milestone of half a million sales. From there, moving to 6 lakh cumulative sales took around 7 months. And another 7 months to reach 7 lakh sales. This was achieved in July 2024.

As per SIAM and industry wholesales estimates, Nexon has surpassed the 8-lakh cumulative sales milestone in February 2025. This feat has taken around 89 months, which is 7 years and 5 months. Nexon has also been rated as the top-selling SUV for three consecutive years – FY2022, FY2023 and FY2024. Best ever sales numbers were in FY2023 at 172,138 units. In the sub-4-meter SUV segment, Nexon is currently ranked third in the list of bestsellers. It trails the Maruti Fronx and Maruti Brezza. In the list of bestselling utility vehicles, Tata Nexon is ranked at 7th spot.

Nexon is credited with giving a big boost to Tata’s ambitions in the PV segment. In FY2018, Nexon had contributed 13.10% to Tata’s overall PV sales. In the following years, Nexon’s contribution continued to grow. A small dip was seen during the Covid period, but Nexon bounced back with 33.26% contribution in FY2022. Since then, Nexon’s contribution to Tata’s PV sales has reduced slightly. It is primarily due to the rise of its sibling Punch and new rival offerings in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. Nexon’s contribution to Tata’s PV sales is currently at 29.22% in FY2025 (till Feb 25).

Next-gen Nexon under development

To maintain its dominance, Tata is working on the next-gen Nexon. The project is internally codenamed ‘Garud’. New Nexon is expected to be launched in 2027. Tata will be using the existing X1 platform for the new Nexon, albeit in a heavily modified format. The X1 platform was first seen with the Indica (1998 to 2018) and has undergone several major modifications over the years. The existing model has received major updates in 2020 and 2023.

New Nexon is expected to get a more refined appearance, something similar to Tata’s newer models such as the Sierra and Avinya. Exteriors and interiors will be getting a major refresh, along with new additions to the equipment list. Talking about performance, the next-gen Nexon is likely to continue with the existing petrol and CNG powertrains. Availability of diesel option is uncertain due to the upcoming stricter emission norms. New Nexon will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet.