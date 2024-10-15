Tata Nexon Bharat NCAP Results Out – 5 Stars Crash Rating Scored

Nexon scores 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests

Being the first Indian car to score 5 Stars in crash tests, Tata Nexon is a staple name in India’s vehicular safety prospects. Tata Nexon Bharat NCAP crash test results are just released and it has expectedly scored full fat 5 Stars.

Tata Nexon Bharat NCAP Results

Tata Nexon, a company bestseller, has just been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and has passed with flying colours. This sub 4m SUV has scored a 5 Star rating in both adult occupant safety and child occupant safety aspects. Tested model is Nexon Fearless Diesel AMT and had a gross weight of 1,638 kg.

This vehicle comes with 6 airbags as standard fitment along with ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and seat belt reminders for all seats. In adult occupant protection, Nexon scored 29.41/32 points. The car underwent frontal offset deformable barrier test with 14.65/16 points and side movable deformable barrier test with 14.76/16 points.

Nexon scored a respectable 43.83/49 points in child occupant safety. Combined, Tata Nexon has been awarded 5 Stars by Bharat NCAP in both adult and child occupant safety.

Powering Up: Engine and Powertrain

With the new crash ratings from Bharat NCAP, Nexon by Tata Motors just got a major boost around festive season. Tata Nexon offers a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car features. There’s also a new digital instrument screen with full-screen navigation support.

A 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine powers this engine and it makes around 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. Diesel variants draw power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine that offers 110 hp of peak power. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT and AMT.

Competition in the sub 4m UV Segment

2024 Tata Nexon Facelift competes against segment UVs such as the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. With these features, and engine options, the just revealed 5 Star crash rating from Bharat NCAP could boost Nexon’s image further.

Other vehicles with good crash ratings in sub 4m SUV space include Mahindra XUV300 (now XUV3XO) and to some extent, the Mahindra Thar 3-Door. Both Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger has 4 Star crash ratings, which is respectable.