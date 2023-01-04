Tata Nexon BLUARC Custom Body Kit – Ready For The Long Haul

Some of the key highlights of Nexon BLUARC custom include the jazzy body kit, new TATA logo, low profile tyres and Thule roof box

While Nexon already has a sporty profile, the BLUARC body kit by Bozz brings the SUV closer to its max visual potential. There are functional updates as well that make this render practically relevant.

Earlier, the Bluarc body kit was applied on Kia Sonet. As it had received immense appreciation from enthusiasts, Bozz decided to follow up with segment bestseller Tata Nexon. In future, there are plans to use Bluarc body kit concept on other cars as well.

Nexon Bluarc body kit

With the Bluarc body kit, the primary idea is to achieve beefier proportions for the SUV. The body kit comprises custom front and rear bumpers, side skirts and wide fender flares. All the extra bodywork has a smooth, curvy profile, which significantly enhances Nexon’s look and feel. It seems a bit stout, although the SUV gets a lot more character and strong street presence.

Another interesting update is the new TATA logo. It may not be the best, but surely looks better than the existing steering wheel-shaped logo. While the likes of Kia and Mahindra have opted for trendier logos, Tata continues with the same average looking unit. Hopefully, there will be something more exciting when Tata launches its born-electric range.

Other highlights of Nexon Bluarc custom include custom hood with vents and dual chrome-tipped exhausts. Side profile gets a lot sportier with TSW Pescara 18-inch alloy wheels, shod with Bridgestone Potenza G3 low profile tyres. These updates have helped achieve a lowered stance for the SUV.

The icing on the cake is Thule Motion XT Roof Box attached to Thule SquareBar EVO Roof Rack. It comes in glossy black shade and has curvy panelling for enhanced aerodynamics. It is easy to install with auto lock feature. Thule Motion XT Roof Box is available in various sizes, with loading capacity in range of 300 litres to 610 litres.

Nexon Bluarc custom performance

Considering this concept is brought to life in a workshop, it may need some more power to carry the additional load of the body kit and roof box. Nexon has two engine options, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. The former generates 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor churns out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon is one of the safest cars in India with 5-star Global NCAP rating. It has a fortified cabin with high-strength steel structures that absorb impact energy and protect passengers. Safety kit onboard Tata Nexon includes dual airbags, electronic traction control, roll over mitigation, emergency brake assist, hill hold control and reverse parking assist with camera and sensors.

