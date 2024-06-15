Tata Nexon Celebration Offer Discount Up To Rs 1 Lakh – 15 to 30 June

Tata Motors has sold 7 lakh Nexon SUVs in 7 Years – They have launched 7 in 7 Celebration Offer for Nexon buyers

Tata Motors, in a bid to celebrate the seventh anniversary of its popular SUV, the Tata Nexon, has announced significant price cuts on various Nexon variants, with discounts reaching up to Rs 1 lakh. This special offer will be available from June 15 to June 30, 2024.

Tata Nexon Celebration Offer

Since its launch, the Tata Nexon has been one of the top-selling SUVs in India, crossing the 7 lakh units milestone. However, in recent months, Nexon’s sales have witnessed a decline, with the model not featuring in the top 10 cars list over the past two months. Market analysts attribute this dip to the rising popularity of the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, which has significantly impacted Nexon’s market share.

In response, Tata Motors has rolled out an attractive discount scheme to rejuvenate Nexon’s sales. The highest discount of Rs 1 lakh is available on the Creative + S variant, making it an extremely attractive option for potential buyers. Both petrol and diesel variants of the Creative + S are included in this offer. Below is the detailed discount structure for various Tata Nexon variants:

Tata Nexon Variant Fuel Discount Smart (O) Petrol 0 Smart Petrol 16,000 Smart + Petrol 20,000 Smart + Diesel 0 Smart + S Petrol 40,000 Smart + S Diesel 0 Pure Petrol 30,000 IPure Diesel 20,000 Pure S Petrol 40,000 Pure S Diesel 30,000 Creative Petrol/Diesel 60,000 Creative + Petrol/Diesel 80,000 Creative + S Petrol/Diesel 1,00,000 Fearless Petrol/Diesel 60,000 Fearless S Petrol/Diesel 60,000 Fearless + Petrol/Diesel 60,000 Fearless + S Petrol/Diesel 60,000

Tata Motors’ strategic move to provide substantial discounts is expected to revive Nexon’s sales and regain its standing in the competitive SUV market. The timing of this promotion aligns perfectly with the ongoing automotive market trends, as consumers are likely to capitalize on these deals. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for this exclusive update.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure. Over the past seven years, the unwavering support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers. To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers.”

Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof Incoming

The introduction of panoramic sunroofs in cars has become a major attraction in India’s automotive market. Mahindra recently debuted the new XUV 3XO featuring this expansive sunroof, marking it as the first in the sub 4-meter SUV category to offer such a feature. This innovation has led to a surge in bookings for Mahindra. Following suit, Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Nexon with a panoramic sunroof in the upcoming months, as revealed in leaked images.

Tata Nexon is equipped with engine options including a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 120 PS and 170 Nm torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 115 PS and 260 Nm torque. Transmission choices range from 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant offers 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT options.

Tata Motors has been consistently innovating and enhancing its vehicle lineup, ensuring high safety standards, advanced features, and competitive pricing. The current discount scheme on the Nexon variants underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to providing value to its customers and maintaining its legacy in the Indian automotive industry.