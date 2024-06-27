Tata Nexon CNG Launch This FY – World’s First SUV With 4 Powertrains

CNG variants of Nexon will be around Rs 1 lakh costlier than their respective petrol variants

As part of its plans to expand its CNG portfolio, Tata will be launching the Nexon CNG in this financial year. The company had showcased the Nexon iCNG concept earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility show. Upon launch, Nexon CNG will primarily rival Maruti Brezza CNG.

Nexon CNG – What to expect?

With its CNG cars, Tata Motors has achieved several milestones. For example, AMT option was recently introduced with CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor. Tata is also credited with introducing the dual-CNG tank setup that frees up boot space. The dual-CNG tank setup will soon be seen with CNG cars from Maruti and Hyundai.

Nexon CNG will also create history by offering CNG option with a turbo petrol engine. This will be the first such configuration for an SUV in India. When running on petrol, the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine onboard ICE Nexon generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. The performance figures will be lower when the vehicle is using CNG. Nexon CNG is expected to be offered with both manual and AMT gearbox options.

Exterior profile of Nexon CNG will be largely the same as ICE Nexon. The equipment list will also be the same in most parts. However, there will be iCNG badges to communicate the SUVs fuel options. Some mechanical changes may also be necessary such as tweaks to the suspension system. This will be needed to support the extra weight of the CNG tanks and fuel.

Tata iCNG platform – Key features

A number of benefits are available with Tata iCNG platform. For example, a single advanced ECU is used to allow seamless transition between CNG and petrol mode. The ECU is designed to ensure higher fuel efficiency at all times.

Another key benefit of Tata iCNG is that users can start the car directly in CNG mode. This 1st in segment feature saves time and fuel. With iCNG, the car can automatically switch to petrol in case of low CNG. With a special nozzle, refuelling can be done a lot quickly and in a safe manner.

Tata iCNG platform also comes with a range of safety features. For example, a micro switch ensures that the engine is turned off as soon as the fuel lid is opened. The iCNG kit has undergone rigorous testing across various temperatures and pressures. In case of a thermal incident, the iCNG system is designed to automatically cut off CNG supply to the engine. When a CNG leak is detected, the system is designed to automatically switch to petrol mode.

Upcoming Tata cars

In addition to Nexon CNG, Tata will be launching other new models in the current financial year. It includes the Curvv compact SUV that will be offered in both ICE and electric formats. Tata Harrier EV is also scheduled for launch in FY24-25.