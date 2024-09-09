Tata Nexon CNG Spied In Production-Spec Guise – Launch Soon

With addition of CNG, Nexon will be the first SUV in India to offer a total of four fuel options

Similar to the strategy deployed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors is also expanding its CNG portfolio. One of the focus areas is ‘premiumisation of CNG’, wherein CNG option will be offered with higher-end models and variants. The latest spy shots by automotive enthusiast Mihir Patel show Nexon CNG up-close in production-spec guise. Let’s take a look.

Tata Nexon CNG Spied Near Pune

The ‘premiumisation of CNG’ strategy also makes sure that Tata’s i-CNG vehicles come with better packaging in the form of twin-cylinder kits than traditional single-cylinder CNG kits. As part of that strategy, Nexon will be getting CNG option soon. The just-launched Curvv is also expected to get CNG option as well.

Tata Nexon CNG has largely the same look and feel as the Nexon petrol models. The SUV has always attracted users with its head-turning design. And a more sophisticated, refined styling was introduced with the facelift model launched last year. Nexon CNG will have a dynamic stance, sleek lighting elements, sequential LED DRLs, a raised hood and X-factor taillamp with Welcome and Goodbye function. While this test mule can be seen with steel wheels, higher variants will be getting alloy wheels with Aero inserts.

First SUV with CNG-Turbo combo

CNG option for Nexon will be available with the 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron Engine. As such, Nexon will be the first SUV to use a CNG-turbo combination. This powertrain option will also be seen with the Curvv SUV. However, it is likely that Nexon will get it first. When running on petrol, the 1.2-litre turbo engine churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm. It is available with transmission choices of 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA.

Nexon CNG interiors

Features on the inside will be mostly the same as the respective petrol variants of Nexon. Some of the key highlights include a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a next-gen touch panel and a three-tone dashboard with a leatherette midpad. Top variants of Nexon are offered with premium Benecke Kalikotm ventilated leatherette seats, cooled glove box, air purifier, fully automatic temperature control and rear AC vent.

As per Tata’s premiumisation of CNG initiative, CNG option can be offered with top variants of Nexon. Other premium features available with Nexon include a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with driver attention assist.

Nexon has an electric sunroof with voice commands, a wireless charger and JBL premium sound system. A wide range of connectivity features are available via the iRA app. Safety package includes features such as front parking sensors, 360° surround view system, blind view monitor, auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nexon CNG launch date, price

As there’s significant demand for CNG cars, Tata will be looking to introduce Nexon CNG as soon as possible. Considering that the petrol variant is available at a starting price of Rs 8 lakh, Nexon CNG can be costlier by around Rs 90,000. When launched, Nexon CNG will primarily take on Maruti Brezza CNG.