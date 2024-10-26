Tata Nexon Creative+ S iCNG Gets Panoramic Sunroof – Price Rs 12.8 Lakh

With panoramic sunroof now accessible at a lower price point, Nexon is better equipped to tackle the challenge from rivals like XUV3XO

As may be recalled, Tata Motors had introduced a panoramic sunroof option with Nexon earlier this year in September. At that time, a panoramic sunroof option was available with only the top-spec Fearless trim. Nexon was the second sub-4m SUV to get the panoramic option. The first was Mahindra XUV3XO, launched in April 2024.

Nexon variants with panoramic sunroof (PS) – Pricing

A total of 17 Nexon variants now have a panoramic sunroof. With the Creative+ iCNG PS, single tone exterior colour choices include Creative Ocean, Flame Red, Daytona Grey and Calgary White. Users can also choose from four dual-tone options available with Creative+ iCNG PS. For the Fearless+ variants with panoramic sunroof, all have dual-tone colour options. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Bhavik Solanki for sharing the exclusive update.

Talking about pricing, Nexon Creative+ PS CNG single tone variants are available at a starting ex-showroom price of 12.79 lakh. On-road price in Mumbai is Rs 14,46,732. For Creative+ PS CNG dual-tone variants, ex-showroom prices start at Rs 12.99 lakh. On-road price works out at Rs 14,69,030. Nexon Fearless+ PS DT CNG variants are available at a starting price of Rs 14.59 lakh. On-road price is Rs 16,47,408.

Nexon CNG Accessories Kit

Pricing will be higher in case of customers who choose extended warranty option or AMC. Users also have the option to choose from a wide range of official accessories, being retailed as Nexon CNG Accessories Kit. Total cost of the CNG accessories kit is Rs 40,250. Utility accessories include mud flaps, 3D boot mat, 7D premium mat for cabin, door protector (edge) guard, back seat organiser and bumper corner protection.

Folks seeking extra comfort can choose memory foam pillows and magnetic sunshade. To improve Nexon’s look and feel, accessory options include body side molding in chrome finish, door visor with chrome strips, door handle chrome garnish and illuminated scuff plate. Accessories for car care include car body cover, engine coating, silencer coating and anti-rust treatment (under body coating). Individual prices of these accessories are in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 8,000.

Nexon Creative trim – Key features

A comprehensive range of premium features are available with Tata Nexon creative trim. Exterior highlights include sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, R16 alloy wheels with aero inserts and auto headlamps. Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by HARMAN, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and fully automatic temperature control. Also, push button start stop, height adjustable driver seat, cooled glovebox, auto dimming IRVM, cruise control and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety kit includes features such as 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold control, reverse guiding sensors and tilt and collapsible steering. There’s a rear-view camera, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360° surround view system, blind view monitor and rain sensing wipers. Nexon Creative trim misses out on the iRA connectivity suite. This is available only with the Fearless trim.