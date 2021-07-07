Tata Nexon Dark, Altroz Dark Editions Launch Today – First Look Walkaround

Having noted immense success where sales of the Harrier Dark Edition is concerned, Tata Motors will launch Altroz and Nexon Dark Editions today

The Tata Motors lineup currently includes the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. Over the past few months, these cars have helped Tata post record sales. For May 2021, Tata Nexon is the best seller for the company. Followed by Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Tigor.

Nexon’s electric version, Nexon EV has also recorded good sales in May 2021. In fact, sales of Nexon EV in May stood at 650 units, which was its best ever monthly performance. To keep up demand, the company will now launch Dark editions of Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV as well as Harrier. Yes, Harrier Dark is also getting updated today.

Tata Dark Edition Exteriors

Tata Nexon and Altroz Dark Editions have started arriving at dealers across India ahead of launch today. Thanks to this, first look walkaround videos of the same are now out, even before official launch.

New Tata Dark Editions will receive a blacked out treatment all across. On the outside, it will get black coloured front grille, lower bumpers and fog lamps. Chrome finished ‘DARK’ badging will be seen on its front fenders. At the rear, you will see the car name in Matte Black. Take a look at the Altroz Dark edition in the video below by Power Racer.

Interiors of the Dark Editions will also be done up in a completely black colour scheme. The dashboard gets a gun metal grey finish while black seats and black door inserts complete the look. For Nexon Dark, features will continue to include a 6 way adjustable driver seat, 8 speaker Harman sound system, rain sensing wipers and a powered sunroof.

Engine Specs will continue to be the same that are on offer with current Nexon and Altroz. Nexon Dark edition will get 1.5 liter petrol engine making 120 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The 1.5 liter turbocharged diesel engine makes 110 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 60 Nm torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and AMT. Altroz has no automatic option on offer.

Price estimations of the Nexon / Altroz Dark Edition, could be around Rs.20,000 over the regular versions. Official prices will be updated once the Dark Editions are officially launched later today.

Nexon Dark Edition EV

Dark Edition of Tata Nexon Electric SUV will also be launched today. It will receive smoked tail lamps and blacked out wheels with interiors in an all-black colour scheme. Special ‘Dark’ badging will set it apart. Specs will remain the same with the electric motor generating 127 hp power and 245 Nm torque with a 30.2 kWh battery back. The Nexon EV offers a range of 312 kms on a single charge. Charging time varies with fast charging upto 80 percent achieved in 1 hour and a standard AC charger taking around 8-9 hours for a complete charge.