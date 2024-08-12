Tata Nexon Diesel DCA Variant Leaked On Official Website – Launch With Curvv?

When compared to other sub 4m SUVs, Tata Nexon Diesel DCA variants could emerge as the quickest-shifting gearbox option

SUV makers, in particular, have stuck with diesel fuels. But there has been little to no new excitement with diesel powertrains. Tata Motors is changing that with Curvv ICE by offering a quick-shifting 7-speed DCA gearbox with diesel engine. Now, Tata seems to be extending the same to Nexon as well, as suggested by recent leaks from the company’s official website.

Tata Nexon Diesel DCA Variant

Diesel fuel has still survived in India despite the stringent BS6 emission norms choking OEMs to switch to cleaner fuels. Even though petrol fuel has taken center stage in India with a small scope to CNG and electric fuels, diesel is still a preferred choice with SUV buyers.

In an attempt to make diesel powertrains more appealing, Tata Motors is offering a quick-shifting dual clutch automatic transmission with its soon-to-launch Curvv ICE. The same diesel DCA powertrain combination seems to have been extended to Nexon as well. Or, what it looks like, from Tata’s official website.

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Rohit Sutar, who brought this to our notice. These leaks confirm Nexon diesel mated to a 7-speed DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) gearbox. The configuration Mr Sutar selected was top-spec Fearless+ S persona.

There is a good probability of this 7-speed DCA being offered with Creative, Pure and Smart personas too. Or, Tata might reserve the 7-speed DCA powertrain combination to top-spec Fearless persona based trims only. Prior to this, Nexon diesel variants were only offered with a 6-speed AMT gearbox unit.

AMTs and torque converter automatic gearbox options are usually what manufacturers offer with a diesel engine. However, there are unique cases where manufacturers have offered CVT (Honda) and even DSG (VW and Skoda) gearbox options with diesel cars. Since BS6 emission norms, this is the first time a mainstream diesel car has got a dual clutch gearbox mated to a diesel engine.

Any other changes?

With a more sophisticated DCA gearbox, there will be a higher price tag associated with it. When launched, Nexon Diesel DCA might add a wave of enthusiasm among sub 4m SUV buyers. Thus positioning it as the sportiest offering among sub 4m SUVs. Probably even the quickest accelerating sub 4m SUV in India.

Nexon’s 1.5L 4-cyl diesel engine already had a 10 Nm torque advantage over its diesel rivals, which could really come into action with a quick-shifting DCA gearbox. Other powertrain combinations are likely to stay as they are. Nexon was due to get a panoramic sunroof update to tackle the Mahindra XUV3XO. Maybe we will get to see Tata Nexon Diesel DCA and panoramic sunroof in the same update.