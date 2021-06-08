Tata Nexon Diesel XE, XZ, XMA, XZA+ S Variants Discontinued

Carmakers keep updating the variant list in line with market demand

One of the bestsellers in Tata Motors portfolio, Nexon has received updates on a regular basis. It has helped the SUV to maintain its competencies in the marketplace. Nexon is popular for its sporty design, powerful engines and 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Nexon goes up against other popular names such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

Nexon discontinued diesel variants

Leaked document reveals that Tata has communicated to its dealers to not accept bookings for four diesel trims. These are XE, XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S). It is likely that these variants have been discontinued. Low demand for these variants could be a reason for their discontinuation.

Nexon other updates

Nexon was updated last month in May, where it had received a new set of alloy wheels. The new wheels have a 5-spoke diamond-cut design, which appears relatively toned down in comparison to the earlier V-shaped alloy design. The earlier wheels were bolder and had a unique look and feel.

It is possible that some cost cutting strategy may be at work for the introduction of new alloy wheels. It is to note that Nexon offers the 16-inch alloy wheels with XZ Plus variant onwards. Base and mid-spec Nexon variants come with steel rims and wheel caps.

Another change introduced last month was discontinuation of Tectonic Blue colour option. This again may be a decision based on market demand. There are now five colour options for Nexon – Flame Red, Foliage Green, Calgary White, Pure Silver and Daytona Grey.

In the future, Nexon is expected to get voice assistance feature for multiple Indian vernacular languages. The current model supports only Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English). In a diverse country like India, having voice commands in vernacular languages could be quite useful for users. To make it possible, Harman International is currently collaborating with Mihup Communication, a Kolkata-based startup.

Mihup is working to perfect its ‘AVA Auto’ platform, which currently supports Hinglish. Among the first languages to be added will include ‘Benglish’ and ‘Tamilish’. By 2022, the startup has plans to add all major Indian languages to its AVA Auto platform.

Nexon powertrain

Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor that is capable of generating 120 ps of max power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of max torque at 1750-4000 rpm. The 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor makes 110 ps / 260 Nm. Both engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT.

Nexon is ranked amongst the safest cars in the country. Some key safety features include electronic traction control, roll-over mitigation, emergency brake assist, hill hold control, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking assist.

