Tata Nexon Electric Coupe SUV Render – Larger Battery, 400 Kms Range

The extended Coupe version of Tata Nexon is expected to be launched in both IC engine and fully electric derivatives

Tata Motors has been planning to launch a new mid-size SUV in order to fill the wide gap between Nexon and Harrier. This upcoming mid-size SUV could be based on the subcompact SUV- Nexon and will flaunt a coupe-like design.

The homegrown carmaker is also looking to solidify its position in the electric mobility space in the country. The company recently established a new subsidiary called TPEML dedicated to development of electric vehicles and their related technologies. The subsidiary firm has been infused with a funding of Rs 700 crores

Like Nexon, Tata Motors might also bring out a fully electric derivative of its Coupe SUV sibling. Originally conceptualised as a mid-size SUV back in 2018 to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nexon Coupe will essentially be a stretched version of the current Nexon with a new coupe body style. A digital rendering of the upcoming electric SUV has been created by SRK Designs.

Tata Nexon Electric Coupe SUV – Exterior Design

The digital illustration gives a sneak peek as to what the model could look like in its production avatar. The battery-powered Coupe SUV shows significant styling upgrades over the current Nexon EV. For starters, it receives a new front fascia with a closed-off nose dominated by Tata’s signature Humanity Line faux grille. Unlike Nexon EV, this rendering shows a split lighting setup on the Coupe SUV.

The upper section features a pair of sleek LED DRLs while the lower section gets new LED headlamps mounted on the bumper. Due to this revised setup, the front bumper has also been reprofiled heavily and looks more butch and aggressive. The bumper also features a larger and more prominent bash plate which adds to the car’s muscular appeal.

The major changes occur after the B-pillars where the roofline slopes down aggressively. The roofline meets the rear end of the SUV which gets an extended overhang giving it the look of a pseudo sedan. Like Nexon EV, the Coupe SUV also gets blacked-out pillars to complement a black roof thus providing a dual-tone look to the vehicle.

Other prominent highlights along the side profile include black claddings on wheel arches and door sills, a prominent character line running till the rear and a new set of alloy wheels. Another tasteful addition is the flush door handles which accentuate its premium appeal.

Expected Specs

Coming to specifications, Nexon Coupe EV is expected to be powered by the same Zipron powertrain but could feature a larger 40 kWh battery pack. It is expected to deliver a claimed range of over 400 kms. This battery pack will also make its debut in the upgraded version of Nexon EV, most probably later this year. The carmaker could also tweak the electric motor slightly to produce a higher output for the Coupe electric SUV.

