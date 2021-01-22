Tata Nexon Electric Discount Offer To Celebrate 1st Anniversary

An exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 is being offered on the purchasing the Nexon EV

Tata Motors has announced their discount offers for January 2021. These are across product range and in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The Tata Tiago and Tigor can be had at a cash discount of Rs.1,000 and corporate benefit of Rs.3,000 while exchange bonus is at Rs.10,000 and Rs.15,000 respectively.

Buyers of the Tata Nexon petrol variant do not receive any cash discount or exchange benefit but corporate buyer receive a Rs.3,000 discount. The diesel variant is being offered at an exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000. The Tata Harrier gets the highest discounts at cash discount and exchange bonus at Rs.25,000 and Rs.40,000 respectively.

Discount on the Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, which completes its 1st anniversary, is at a special discount at company dealerships with an exchange discount of up to Rs.15,000. The Nexon EV also receives 8 years/1,60,000 km battery and motor warranty.

It is priced from Rs.13.99 lakhs onwards and has emerged as the best-selling electric car in India in 2020. Sales in the past year stood at 2,529 units making the Nexon EV a leader in its segment. The MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV were at second and third position with sales of 1,142 units and 223 units respectively.

Not only is the Tata Nexon EV the most sold electric car in India but it is also the most affordable electric SUV in the country. The Nexon EV was launched on 28th January 2020 and celebrates its first anniversary in the next week.

Tata Nexon EV is presented in variants of XM, XZ, and XZ+ Lux and priced from Rs.13.99-16.25 lakhs. This makes it the cheapest electric SUV in India and another major attraction is the fact that the company also offers the Nexon EV at a subscription plan of Rs.29,500 for a 36 month tenure.

Tata Nexon EV- Power and Performance

The Tata Nexon EV boasts of a long list of features. It receives a semi digital instrument panel, 7 inch touchscreen system, automatic AC and a dedicated Nexon EV app called ZConnect which offers a total of 35 connectivity features that include charging station locator, driving behaviour analytics, vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, etc.

Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery and a 3 phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor that offers 127 hp power and 245 Nm torque. It claims to deliver range of 312 kms per charge and is capable of acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds. Charging is via a standard 15A power output which can charge the Nexon from 20 to 100 percent in 8 hours or from 0 to 80 percent in 1 hour via a fast DC charger.