Tata Nexon Electric Joins Indian Air Force Fleet – Official

Wide ranging initiatives designed to encourage EV adoption in India; IAF commits to green mobility

Over time a range of initiatives have been introduced to make green mobility a mainstream objective. In the past this has included an effort to introduce a larger number of EVs as part of government fleets used for official purposes.

State and Central government initiatives point to rebates to those buying EVs. The 2-wheeler industry is now interspersed with a large number of new age auto tech companies selling a wide range of e-scooters. Public transport systems have witnessed a growing reliance on public buses. Even e-commerce fleets are turning to small sized electric CVs to manage last mile connectivity and dispatches within cities.

Indian Air Force flags off first fleet of EVs

Over time, the charging network has grown to put customers at ease. And now, the Indian Air Force is reaffirming its green footstep initiatives. The IAF this week flagged of its first fleet of EVs in aligning with long-term goals of environment friendly mobility.

With this, the IAF begins its procurement of e-vehicles. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was present to flag off the first 12 EVs. This fleet comprises of Tata Nexon EVs. As procurement picks up pace, charging infrastructure would be set up across air force bases. The current fleet is to be deployed in Delhi NCR for the purposes of performance monitoring and analysis.

The scope of EVs that could be sold in India has potential. As a nation, the number of two-wheelers sold in the domestic market is up in lakhs each month. Car sales too have continued to improve in small increments when calculating cars per 1,000 people. This is further backed by improved scope of bank loans.

With our commitment to the environment being a personal one, there’s a growing number of people who see merit in EVs over Ice vehicles. Whether this be on account of convenience, regular maintenance costs, upkeep costs, fuel costs or any other reasons, EV sales are enjoying a green period.

The future of EVS in India

This obviously stems from the fact that EV sales in past years have been painfully slow, and as such current calculations benefit off the back of low base sales. With infra improvement and an increase in conversations around EV adoption, a stronger base is being created.

Where electric cars are concerned, there’s a whole new world to be explored. Unlike other southeast asian nations, India hasn’t yet begun exploring small electric family cars that could become the go to under the right policies.