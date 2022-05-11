Tata Nexon Electric Max Launch Price Rs 17.74 L – Range 437 Km

With increased range and new features, Nexon EV Max has improved capabilities vis-a-vis rivals like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric

While Nexon EV is the topselling electric car in the country, its range of 312 km is not something that everyone feels comfortable with. This is especially true in a situation where charging infrastructure is yet to be fully developed. Another factor is that actual range in real world conditions is only around 200 km.

Tata Nexon Electric Max Prices

To eliminate range anxiety and provide an improved overall experience to users, Tata Motors has launched all-new Nexon EV Max today. It is offered in two variants of XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Prices start from Rs 17.74 lakh ex-sh, and go all the way to Rs 19.24 lakh ex-sh. Three colour options are on offer – White, Grey and Intensi-Teal. The latter is a new colour, exclusive to EV MAX.

The updated version gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack. Existing Nexon EV gets its power from a 30.2 kWh battery pack. In terms of battery capacity, Nexon EV Max is now ahead of Hyundai Kona Electric that has a 39.2 kWh battery pack. However, it still falls short of MG ZS EV that utilizes a 50.3 kWh battery pack.

With the larger battery pack, Nexon EV Max has achieved ARAI certified range of 437 km. That’s an impressive gain of 125 km. However, just like the standard Nexon EV, the Max variant’s real-time range is likely to be lower. True range of Nexon EV Max is expected to be around 300 km. Nexon EV Max is Rs 1.79 lakh more expensive than the Nexon EV, and is about 100 kgs heavier.

However, it could be higher if the company has carried out some targeted changes in the powertrain and other systems such as regenerative braking. Tata has ensured that the larger battery pack does not reduce boot space. It remains the same as earlier at 350-litre.

With 437 km range, Nexon EV Max can emerge as an affordable alternative to MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona. Certified range of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona are 461 km and 452 km, respectively.

Nexon EV Max power and torque

Users can expect peppier performance with Nexon EV Max, as power and torque output has been increased to 143 hp and 250 Nm. That’s a gain of 14 hp and 5 Nm. Rival MG ZS EV numbers are at 177 PS / 280 Nm whereas Kona Electric generates 136 PS / 395 Nm.

Charging options have been updated for Nexon EV Max. It includes a 3.3kWh portable charger that will be offered as standard. The limitation of this charger is that it will take around 15-16 hours to achieve a full charge. To get over this issue, Tata Motors is offering a more powerful 7.2kWh charger. Users have to pay an additional amount for this charger. It will reduce charging time to 5-6 hours.

Nexon EV Max new features

New version of Nexon EV packs in a range of premium and hi-tech features. It includes illuminated gear knob with park mode, wireless charging, air purifier and cooled seats. Safety features include ESP, hill hold assist and electric parking brake. There will be two variants on offer, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Deliveries of Nexon EV Max are expected to commence soon. Bookings have opened, and first batch of Nexon EV Max is on its way to dealerships across India.