Tata Nexon Electric Mileage Rally For Owners – Bangalore To Nandi Hills

Tata Motors and Dealers Adishakti Cars in Bangalore organized a mileage rally for the Nexon EV from the showroom to Nandi Hills

Nexon EV owners congregated at Adishakti Cars, a Tata Motors Dealership in Bengaluru to put their cars to the test. A total of 12 Nexon electric cars lined up in a straight line and after a full charge, a complete check of each car, battery percentage and remaining range, the cars set off across the open road to test the range and performance of this electric vehicle launched earlier this year.

All the drivers decided on switching off the AC as the weather in Bengaluru was pleasant. The cars, with their green and white number plates, caused some excitement on the roads among general public as it is not everyday that you get to see so many electric cars together.

Nexon EV Mileage Rally

The electric cars headed towards Nandi Hills across the National Highway, stopping at the first toll for all the cars to assemble and set off again together. Despite the fact that the local police had made sufficient parking space for the 12 Nexon EVs at the top of Nandi Hills, they could not proceed to the top due to the road being blocked.

After a 64 km drive, a final stop at Nandi Upachar restaurant for a complimentary breakfast saw the winners being announced. Mr Jaysurya of Nexon EV Dept, Tata Motors announced the winner and runner up. The entire event was documented on video by Youtube channel Auto Town.

Mr Shriram was announced as the Runner Up. He completed the 64 km drive with a 290 kms range remaining. His Nexon EV had consumed 22 percent of the battery power. The winner of the Tata Nexon EV Rally was Mr Arun Somyaji with the 304 kms range remaining and consuming just 21 percent of battery power.

Tata Nexon EV Specs

The Nexon EV, launched around 11 months back in January 2020 noted sales of 2,200 units as of November. The company claims a growing interest among buyers in the country. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV is the best selling electric car in India, leading the segment with as 74 percent market share.

The Nexon EV offers outstanding performance, a connected drive experience, zero emissions and comes in at an attractive price while it also offers lower operating cost. Priced from Rs.13.99-16.25 lakhs, the Nexon EV is presented in three variants of XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX.

This electrified vehicle gets its power via an electric motor with output rating at 129 hp and 245 Nm. It receives two driving modes of Drive and Sport and claims a range of 312 kms on a full charge of its 30.2 kWh battery pack. This battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 1 hour via a DC fast charger.

The Nexon EV is also available on a subscription basis in select cities and while it currently competes with the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, it will soon get a third rival in the form of the Mahindra XUV300 electric set to go on sale in early 2021.