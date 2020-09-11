Tata Nexon Electric PDU of Rs 1 Lakh Replaced For Free During 1st Service

Owner of brand new Tata Nexon Electric has revealed that the service center replaced Power Distribution Unit or PDU for free

Tata Nexon EV is priced between INR 13.99 lakh to 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore). It is currently the most affordable passenger electric SUV. It holds a 60% market share in the country’s electric four wheeler electric passenger car space for April-Aug 2020 period. The green crossover recently received a further INR 1.5 lakh subsidy from the Delhi government under its updated EV policy.

With sales of the Nexon EV growing, more and more owners are sharing interesting facts about the new SUV. Some days ago, a Pune based owner shared real world mileage of Nexon EV. Now, Nexon EV owner from West Bengal, has shared the cost of first service.

Nexon EV owner from Bengal (Youtube channel GodSpeed) gave his car for first service when the car had done about 1,500 kms. The service center said that they will need to keep the car for two days. They called him on the 2nd day and said that they will need to replace the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) of his Nexon EV.

PDU is more or less the brain of electric car. It has multiple functions like battery charging and management system, electric motor control, air condition control system, electric steering system, short circuit protection, electric current leak protection, IP protection as well as control braking system.

This is the reason that it does not come cheap. As per the service bill shared, PDU of Tata Nexon EV costs about Rs 1.02 lakhs. As the car was under warranty, this unit was replaced for free. The bill was Zero Rupees. It is to be noted here that the Nexon EV comes with an 8 years / 1.6 lakh kms warranty for battery and motor. It is not clear as to why the PDU was replaced, as the owner had not reported of any issues.

Tata Nexon EV at a glance

To recap, the compact electric SUV is powered by a PMSM which is rated at 129 hp and 245 Nm of torque. Battery pack is a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion unit which offers a range of 312 km. The Tata Nexon EV is claimed to accelerate from rest to ton in 9.9 seconds.

The estimated regular charging time (from 10% SOC to 90%) stands at 8.5 hours via any 15 A plug point while fast charging takes 60 mins from 0 to 80%. The vehicle’s energy efficiency is rated at 100 Wh/km.

Feature highlights include regenerative braking, hill ascent assist, hill descent assist, powered sunroof, leatherette interiors, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel and so on.

With several noticeable improvements, the Tata Nexon EV software has made the crossover more appealing. With the festive season approaching, we expect the Nexon EV to maintain its segment leadership by garnering more sales. Competition comes from the Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.