Tata Nexon Electric Prices Increased By Rs 25,000 – March 2022

Tata Motors will soon be launching an updated version of Nexon EV with a larger battery pack

Tata Motors keeps on constantly updating its lineup. In the past few months, the company has introduced an all new car in the form of Punch, multiple special models including the Dark Edition range and the recently launched Kaziranga Edition. They have also launched CNG Tiago and CNG Tigor.

The company’s next big launch is likely to be an updated Nexon EV with the option of a larger battery pack. While Nexon EV is available as a Dark Edition model, it misses out on a Kaziranga Edition. The reason why Nexon EV did not get Kaziranga edition is that the carmaker has some other plans for their electric SUV.

Tata Nexon Electric Prices March 2022

It is likely that Tata Motors is planning to launch a new special edition for Nexon EV. This could probably be exclusive with their electric cars – Nexon and Tigor. The new special edition of Nexon EV could be a new variant with a new exterior paint scheme and a slightly different interior layout.

Considering that the Nexon EV is getting a facelift soon, the launch of a special edition could help clear existing stock of the electric SUV. Ahead of that, Tata Motors has increased prices of Nexon EV by Rs 25k. All variants of Nexon electric have become expensive. Tata has also increased prices of their petrol / diesel cars by Rs 3k.

For now, Nexon continues in three variants of XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The latter 2 variants also come in Dark mode. The Dark Edition model of Nexon EV adopts an all-black theme and is wrapped by a Midnight Black paint scheme on its exterior. It rides on completely blacked-out alloy wheels and comes with additional features like a tyre pressure monitoring system and a tyre puncture repair kit.

Nexon EV Specs & Variants

Currently, Nexon EV is packed with Tata’s Ziptron EV powertrain technology which features a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supplies energy to an electric motor. The resultant output from this powertrain is rated at 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The electric SUV claims a range of 312km on a single charge. It also comes with an 8-year standard warranty and an IP67 waterproof battery pack. Nexon does not have a direct rival in the segment, but competes with the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Tata Motors offers a small home wall box charger that takes around 8 hours for the battery to be rejuvenated. Using a fast charger, the battery could be recharged from 0-80 percent in just 60 minutes. In its present avatar, Nexon EV is offered in three trims including XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux which are priced between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom).