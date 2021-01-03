Tata Nexon Electric Owner Shares Range, Battery Details – After 220 kms Road Trip

One major concern for electric car owners is its single-charge range especially in India where charging stations are limited

Tata Nexon Electric is the most popular electric car in the Indian market currently. The prime reason being its popularity is its affordability. Offered at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh and going up to Rs 16.25 lakh (both prices ex-showroom), it is the most affordable electric car out of the limited options currently.

In a country, where EVs are still at a nascent stage with limited charging infrastructure, its single-charge range becomes extremely crucial especially for consumers who love to go on long trips out of the city. On previous occasions, Nexon EV has returned an average single-charge range in a region between 170-180 km.

Details of Journey & Power Cosnumed

However, in the latest case, a Nexon EV owner, Manu M has managed to obtain a range beyond 220 kms. In a post on Facebook, Manu M shares details of his journey with his family from his home in Thevalakkara, Kollam to Aazhimala temple, Trivandrum in Kerala and the return journey on the electric UV.

On 27th December 2020, Manu went on a road trip with his parents with the total journey covering a distance of 220.6 km. Starting with a fully charged battery, the onwards journey marked the owner covering 109.7 km.

During this, battery level dropped from 100 percent to 52 percent at the end of the first half of the journey. This meant that the car consumed an average of 114 Wh/km during the first half while the owner stated that the last 5-10 km consisted of steep climbs which could have consumed more energy.

Recharging the battery

On his return journey, the owner covered 90.7 km before stopping to recharge Nexon’s battery which had fallen from 52 percent to 17 percent. In this part of the journey, the electric crossover consumed an average of 128 Wh/km. Using a DC fast charger, the owner juiced up the battery pack from 17 percent to 95 percent in 1 hour and 21 minutes and consuming 25.5 kWh of power. The fast charging he used, is free till 9th Feb 2021.

In the final leg of the journey, the owner covered a distance of 20.1 km consuming 123 Wh/km while the battery level dropped from 95 percent to 86 percent. The owner adds that during the entire journey, the air conditioner was on and the family took 3-4 stoppages in between. These values can vary depending on driving nature, traffic and terrain.

Available in three trims- XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, Nixon EV is offered with Tata’s Ziptron EV powertrain technology which consists of an electric motor paired to a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing a claimed range of 312 km and an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack gets an IP67 waterproof and an eight year standard warranty.