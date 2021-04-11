Tata Nexon Electric Records 4k Sales Milestone – Threefold Increase Over FY20

Tata Motors was among the early entrants in the nascent EV space

Launched last year in January, Tata Nexon EV has emerged as the top selling electric car in the country. It does not have any direct rival in its price range, which gives it a definitive advantage in this segment. Other EVs such as MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona are both priced above Rs 20 lakh. Nexon EV is available in three variants, priced in the range of Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tough year, yet strong sales

Even when car sales were badly hit by Covid-19 lockdown and related restrictions, Nexon EV has been able to regain its momentum in the subsequent period. Cumulative sales since the time it was launched have already crossed the 4k mark.

In FY21, total sales stood at 4,219 units. This is a threefold increase, as compared to sales in FY20. In 2021, Nexon EV also created the record of highest ever monthly and quarterly sales. These were recorded in March 2021 (705 units) and Q4 FY21 (1,711 units).

If we look at 2020 numbers, Nexon EV had topped the list with sales of 2,602 units. Second bestselling EV in 2020 was MG ZS with sales of 1,243 units. Kona EV was placed at third with 183 units. Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito had sales of 100 units and 9 units, respectively. Looking at Q4 FY21 sales numbers, it is likely that Nexon will continue to maintain its lead in 2021.

Nexon EV features and specs

While Nexon EV’s competitive pricing is one of the key reasons for its popularity, it also scores high in terms of design, performance, range, creature comforts and safety features.

At the core of Nexon EV is the advanced Ziptron technology that is equipped with an integrated motor controller. Ziptron utilizes a liquid cooled architecture, which ensures consistent performance across varied operating temperatures. Nexon EV packs in a 30.2 kWh li-ion battery that is IP67 certified. The battery has undergone rigorous testing for more than one million kilometres.

The battery pack sends power to a 3 phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that is capable of generating 129 ps of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. Nexon EV can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds and 0 to 60 kmph in 4.6 seconds.

Nexon EV offers ARAI certified range of 312 km on a full charge. However, the actual range may vary based on variables such as traffic, use of AC, outside temperature and driver skills. To take care of range anxiety, Tata Motors has already installed charging stations at various locations across the country. Several more of these are expected to come up in the future.