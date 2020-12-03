Tata Nexon Electric Maintains No 1 Position – Sales Cross 2,200 Units

Tata Nexon EV sales have a great showing in Sept-Nov 2020, to take total sales till date to 2.2k units.

Tata Nexon EV sales have surpassed the 2,000 sales milestone. Of this, a 1000 units were sold in a matter of 3 months. In over 10 months since launch, Nexon EV sales accounted for 2,200 units as of November 2020 in the personal mobility front.

In August 2020, Tata Motors rolled out its 1000th Nexon EV. The following 1000 units were retailed in the following 3 months (Sept-Nov 2020). Tata Motors says the car has a ‘compelling value-proposition’. For now, Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India. At present, Tata Motors leads the EV segment with 74 percent market share.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. The Tata Nexon EV, since launch, has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way for the electric vehicle segment. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers.”

Benefits of buying an EV

Increase in demand for EVs is attributed to increased awareness, improved and available charging infra, government incentives, better customer understanding of EVs, and lower operating cost. Government support comes from registration benefits and road tax. Tata Motors hopes EVs are soon most desirable and a mainstream choice for vehicle users.

Tata Motors’ e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse is curated to speed up EV adoption in India. This is achieved by leveraging strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to foster a sustainable EV environment. The scope of Tata uniEVerse gives customers access to a suite of e-mobility offerings. this includes icharging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

Advent of EVs in India

Back in September 2020, the government’s EV procuring arm, Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) placed an order for 150 units of Tata Nexon EV and 100 units of Hyundai Kona EV. A shift in policy and outlook in recent years has seen EESL back the use of electric cars for the use of govt officials.

EV adoption is now a multi prong strategy that’s been furthered through public transport needs as well as personal mobility. In the public service front, the focus lies on use of electric buses. Last mile connectivity bigwigs are engaged in building e-rickshaws.

Electric scooters have taken the lead where it comes to personal mobility solutions. In the electric passenger car segment, choices for now are less than limited with the choice limited to Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV, Mahindra eVerito and Tata Nexon and Tigor EV. While clubbed together as a handful of EVs available, the vehicles are vastly different when it comes to segment classification, and thereby budget.