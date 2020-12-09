Tata Nexon Electric Subscription Price Reduced To Under Rs 30k Per Month

Tata Nexon EV subscription plan dips even further as against the Rs.41,900 / 36 month tenure offered at the time of launch

The Tata Nexon EV, launched in January 2020 has noted decent sales to the extent of 2,000 units in 10 months of launch. As per data released by Tata Motors, Nexon EV sales currently stand at 2,200 units+; with 1,000 units being sold in the last three months of September to November.

Tata Motors EV Subscription Plans

Initially offered with a subscription plan of Rs.41,900 for a 36 month tenure, the plan price dipped to Rs.34,900 per month in September 2020. Now the company has announced a further reduction in the plan to Rs.29,500 per month as a part of a limited period offer. These prices are for Delhi/NCR. The 24 month period subscription plan is at Rs.31,600 pm while the 12 month plan is at Rs.34,500 pm.

The rates of subscription vary city-wise. In Bangalore and Hyderabad, the 36, 24 and 12 month plans are at Rs.34,700 pm, Rs.37,200 and Rs.40,400 pm respectively. Rates in Mumbai and Pune are at Rs.36,700, Rs.33,700 and Rs.31,400 respectively.

Customers can select from the 36,24 or 12 month plans according to their convenience. These rates are for 1,500 kms per month. Prices thereon increase by Rs.1,600 per month for 2,000 kms and by another Rs.1,600 for 2,500 kms per month. The reduced subscription price is a limited period offer.

Benefits of Tata Motors EV Subscription Plan

Purchasing the Tata Nexon EV via monthly subscription plans gives the buyer certain advantages over the outright ownership of the vehicle. The rental fees include a comprehensive insurance cover, 24×7 road side assistance along with free maintenance with periodical servicing and door step delivery.

On completion of the selected tenure, the user is given the option to extend or return the vehicle. Customers can also exit the subscription plan at any time by giving 1 month notice and by paying pre-termination charges. Each Nexon EV subscriber is also given an EV charger installed at their homes or offices as per their convenience.

Specs

Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh Lithium-ion battery driving an electric motor that offers output of 127 hp and 245 Nm. It comes in with two driving modes of Drive and Sport and as per ARAI rating, the battery offers a max range of over 312 kms on a single charge.

The battery gets fast charging capability of upto 80 percent via a DC fast charger in a matter of 60 minutes and via a standard AC charger upto 100 percent in 8-9 hours. For those customers who do not wish to buy Nexon EV via subscription plan; price of the Nexon EV starts from Rs 13.99 lakhs, ex-sh.