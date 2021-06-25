Tata Nexon Electric Updated With New Alloys, Infotainment System

Tata Nexon Electric is offered in three trims- XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux in the price range between Rs 13.99 and Rs 16.56 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently brought in a few updates for Nexon a few months ago. The subcompact UV got a fresh set of alloy wheels and also an updated infotainment unit. These updates have now been extended to its battery-powered sibling Nexon Electric.

New Alloy Wheels

The new alloy wheel design is an exact replica of the alloys which made their debut in the IC engine-powered Nexon earlier this year. The new 5-spoke alloy wheel designs have replaced the older V-shaped alloy design which frankly looked unique, bolder and better.

The 5-spoke diamond-cut design looks conventional and has probably been introduced to cut down some costs. The wheel sizes remain identical at 16-inches. These alloy wheels have been made available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants of Nexon Electric while the base-spec XM trim gets steel rims with wheel caps. The new units will start reaching dealerships in a few days.

Physical Buttons Deleted

Another crucial update made is that the physical buttons for the infotainment system controls have been removed. These buttons were located just below the central air-con vents and were offered with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is available with XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trim.

The physical buttons that have been removed include Home, Favourites, Back, Smartphone and Next / Previous. The rotary dials for volume and tuner have also been removed.

The available space now has the ‘Nexon’ logo. The functions of these physical buttons have been integrated into the touchscreen, making it a completely digital experience. The 7.0-inch infotainment unit houses Tata’s Connect Next OS with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It is also compatible with the Zconnect App that has over 35 connected car tech features.

While physical buttons do make clutter in the centre dashboard, some people prefer buttons and rotary dials for an old-school charm. They are also far more convenient to use. Prices for the Nexon EV remain unchanged with the base variant offered at Rs 13.99 lakh and top-end trim available at Rs 16.56 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Powertrain Specs

Nexon Electric is powered by Tata’s Ziptron powertrain technology which features a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired to an electric motor. This powertrain returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque and a claimed range of 312km on a single charge. The battery takes around 8 hours to fully replenish using a home wall box charger. Using a fast charger, the battery could be juiced up 0-80 percent within 60 minutes.