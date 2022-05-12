Tata Nexon Electric Vs EV MAX – Specs, Price, Range, First Look

Nexon EV sales could hit a new high with the Max variant effectively eliminating range anxiety and offering several new features

With focus on introducing continuous improvements across its portfolio, Tata Motors has launched Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh. The increased range of 437 km ensures reduced recharging frequency. Plus, inter-city travels will become a lot more convenient. Here’s a quick comparison between Nexon EV vs. Nexon EV Max to understand which model offers the best value.

New Tata Nexon EV MAX Vs Nexon Electric

As compared to the 30.2 kWh battery pack used with the standard model, Nexon EV Max has been equipped with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack. Both battery packs are IP67 rated to provide effective protection against the elements. However, there’s a difference in that the larger battery pack weighs 100 kg more. Despite the larger battery pack, Max boot space is the same as that of the standard variant at 350 litres.

To ensure overall performance is not impacted by the heavier battery pack, power and torque output has been increased to 143 PS and 250 Nm. The numbers for standard variant are 129 PS and 245 Nm. Drive mode options have been expanded with Nexon EV Max to include a new Eco mode. This is in addition to Drive and Sports modes offered with standard model.

Nexon EV Max is more agile, achieving 0 to 100 kmph in under nine seconds. The standard model takes 10 seconds to achieve the same. Another improvement relates to regenerative braking, which is available with 4 levels of adjustability with Max variant. The standard variant has non-adjustable regenerative braking. Take a look at the first look walkaround of new Nexon EV Max below, credit to 91 Wheels.

Talking about range, Nexon EV Max can travel 437 km on a full charge. Actual range in real world conditions could be around 300 km. Nexon EV standard variant has a certified range of 312 km. Based on user reviews, actual range comes at around 200 km. Range of electric cars can vary based on various factors such as outside temperature, traffic conditions, use of AC, driver skills, etc.

Nexon EV Vs Max – features, charging, pricing

Users can expect improved braking with Nexon EV Max, as it comes with disc brakes on all four wheels. The standard model has disc at front and drum brakes at rear. Nexon EV Max packs in a range of new features such as ventilated seats, gear selector knob with integrated active mode circular display, air purifier, wireless phone charger, cruise control, auto dimming IRVM and electronic parking brake.

To ensure reduced charging time, Nexon EV Max comes with the option of a 7.2 kW AC wall box charger. This is in addition to the 3.3 kW charger that is also available with the standard variant. With the 7.2 kWh charger, Max variant can be charged in 6.5 hours. The standard model takes 8 hours to achieve 20-100% with the 3.3 kW charger.

Warranty terms remain the same for both models. Vehicle warranty is 3 years or 1,25,000 km whereas battery warranty is 8 years or 1,60,000 km. Nexon EV standard variants are priced in the range of Rs 14.54 lakh to Rs 17.15 lakh. In comparison, Nexon EV Max variants are priced in the range of Rs 17.74 lakh to Rs 19.24 lakh.