Tata Nexon Electric Wishes Happy Birthday To Owner Via Instrument Cluster

Tata Nexon EV has also been made available at subscription rates in limited places

While the electric vehicle (EV) segment might still not be booming in India, it has definitely grown leaps and bounds, especially in the last few months. Several new products from this segment have been lined up for launch in the near future which should make things a little interesting in the automotive industry.

Currently, among the limited options, Tata Nexon EV is by far the highest-selling electric car in India. It is much affordable than its nearest rivals MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona and, therefore, has the most value for money proposition. With Tata Motors expanding the sales network of Nexon EV soon, we could definitely see more of it on roads in future.

Nexon EV’s Birthday Wish

Barring the powertrain, Nexon EV gets the identical specifications and equipment list as its IC engine counterpart. We have extensively discussed its features on previous occasions, however, there is one new feature that has come up recently and is sure to take many Nexon EV owners by surprise.

When Mr. Siva N Rai stepped onto his Nexon EV, he received a surprising and the most unusual wish on his birthday from his car. The message read “Happy Birthday” with the visuals of a cake and balloons on its instrument cluster.

The owner was extremely surprised and happy to receive this birthday wish from his Nexon EV in the morning. He believes that someone at Tata Motors’ dealership took the effort to integrate details of his KYC done at the time of the purchase to the telematics system. This is probably the first time something like this has been offered in an Indian made car.

A personalised touch like this can go a long way in creating a loyal customer base and it seems Tata Motors is certainly enjoying a fruitful run in market in the last couple of years. The homegrown brand is currently the third-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India as far as sales volumes are concerned.

Nexon EV Details

Coming to Nexon EV, it was launched earlier this year in January and is offered in three variants- XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX. Its prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh and go upto Rs 16.25 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Standard features across the range include projector headlamps, automatic climate control, LED DRLs, keyless entry, push-button start, electric tailgate and lots more.

Nexon EV is based on the brand’s Ziptron powertrain technology which consists of an electric motor powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery. This setup provides a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge and an output of 129 PS and 245 Nm.