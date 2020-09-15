Nexon EV’s base variant- XM is well equipped and features distinguishing elements from its ICE counterpart

Tata Nexon is currently the most affordable electric car in India for general consumers and therefore forms 60 percent of market share in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India. Even though the EV segment is still at a nascent stage in our market, Nexon EV has managed to garner attention as a fruitful offering with zero emissions.

Nexon EV is offered in three variants- XM, XZ Plus and XZ Plus Luxury. Most of the videos we have seen till now, were of the top variants only. But now, thanks to a video uploaded by Narru’s Auto vlog’s, a walkaround video of the base XM trim highlights each and every detail of the base Nexon EV.

Exterior Highlights

Nexon EV is available in three different colours- Signature Teal Blue, Moonlight Silver and Glacier White. The car shown in the video sports the white paint scheme. The XZ Plus and top-end XZ Plus Lux trims are only provided in dual-tone colour options. Apart from single tone colours, instead of body-coloured door handles, this variant receives black door handles. It gets 16-inch steel rims with wheel covers with blue inserts as opposed to the 16-inch alloys in the higher-spec trims.

The ORVMs too are blacked out instead of receiving body-coloured ORVMs, so are the A and B pillars. The ORVMs do come with integrated turn indicators. Black body cladding on either side is another standard visual on all trims. The base XM gets a pole-type antenna instead of a shark-fin antenna. Fog-lights are also missing from this variant. It gets a blue-coloured strip underneath the piano black grille which adds a nice contrast so that people get to know that this is an EV.

The tri-arrow shape detailing can be seen at a lot of places including the blue-inserts on the front and rear bumpers, tail lamps and DRLs. ‘EV’ badging has been sprayed generously all over the car. The tailgate gets a piano black finish between the tail lights which also sports the ZIPTRON badging. There are no more visual differences when compared to the higher-spec trims.

Features on offer

In terms of equipment, it gets projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, electrically adjustable ORVMs, LED taillights, automatic climate control, start-stop button, passive keyless entry and much more. It gets a standard 2-DIN stereo system with a 4-speaker setup from HARMAN with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted audio controls. The base variant has been well-kitted since it targets general audiences, not fleet operators, who aspire to make a transition from an IC engine car to an EV.

Powertrain

Nexon EV is built on Tata Motors’ latest ZIPTRON powertrain which uses a 3-phase Permanent Magnet synchronous motor which draws its power from a 30.2KWH Lithium-ion battery pack. This setup produces a maximum of 129 PS power and 245 Nm of torque.

The company claims a range of 312 km (ARAI) with an approximate charging time of 8.5 hours from 10 percent to 90 percent. Real world mileage claimed by owners is in the range of 170 – 250 kms. A DC fast charger takes 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 percent. The base XM variant is retailed at a price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).