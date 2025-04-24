Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Scores 5 Star Safety Rating – Bharat NCAP

Nexon EV is one of the landmark vehicles sold in India and is attributed to making EVs an attractive proposition rather than a drab solution. Nexon EV is also held in high regard where vehicular safety is concerned as it scored 5 Star ratings in Bharat NCAP testing. Now, the 5 Star crash safety rating is also extended to its 45 kWh battery variants. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Nexon EV 45kWh Scored 5 Star

At the time when Indian automotive market was not all that familiar with the importance of crashworthiness, Tata Nexon broke the waters and emerged as the country’s first vehicle to score a 5 Star crash rating. Continuing the streak, the latest Nexon still has an impeccable 5 Star crash rating.

Its electric counterpart, Nexon EV, has maintained its 5 Star crash safety rating too. However, these were reserved for the 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery pack versions. After the launch of Curvv EV, Tata Motors expanded Nexon EV portfolio to include 45 kWh version, which is now crash-tested by Bharat NCAP.

Nexon EV 45 kWh version scored 29.86 / 32 points in adult occupant protection tests and 44.95 / 49 points in child occupant protection tests. Bharat NCAP tested Empowered+ LR variant which came equipped with 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), TPMS and 360-degree camera as standard.

Bharat NCAP assessment

In the adult occupant protection tests, Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh variant scored 14.26 / 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. In side deformable barrier test, it scored 15.6 / 16 points. Where child occupant protection is concerned, this vehicle garnered 23.95 / 24 points in dynamic score, 12 / 12 points in child restraint systems installation score and 9 / 13 points in vehicle assessment score.

In the Indian automotive market, Tata Nexon EV directly rivals Mahindra XUV400, which is set to get a major update. Nexon EV continues to be powered by a 30 kWh battery pack and 45 kWh battery pack options. The 40.5 kWh battery pack variants have been discontinued after 45 kWh battery pack was launched.

With Bharat NCAP assessing the crash safety performance of 45 kWh version of Nexon EV, all of the variants are now 5 star crash rated. This aligns with Tata’s vision of offering sound and safe vehicles to the masses with good crash ratings.