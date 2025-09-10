Tata Nexon EV ADAS Variant Launch Price Rs 17.29 Lakh

Tata Motors has updated its Nexon EV 45 range with a focus on safety and design. The sub 4m SUV now comes with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and additional convenience features, while a new DARK edition expands the line-up with an all-black styling package.

Safety Upgrade with ADAS

Nexon EV 45 now includes a suite of ADAS functions such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane centering, and high beam assist. These additions place the Nexon.ev among the few EVs in India offering advanced driver-assist technology in this price bracket.

The move also aligns with Tata’s broader safety positioning. The Nexon EV range carries a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating, and the 45 variant retains its lifetime high-voltage battery warranty for the first owner.

New Additions to the 45 Line-up

Alongside ADAS, the Nexon.ev 45 receives features like a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting, aimed at improving comfort and in-cabin ambience.

Pricing (ex-showroom) has been announced as follows:

Empowered + A: Rs 17.29 lakh (Rs 30k more than same variant without ADAS)

Empowered + A DARK: Rs 17.49 lakh (Rs 30k more than same variant without ADAS)

Red DARK: Rs 17.49 lakh

DARK Edition Expands Styling Choices

The DARK edition brings an all-black exterior finish, dark leatherette interiors, and a redesigned user interface for the 31.24 cm Harman infotainment screen. It also carries over the Nexon.ev’s practical credentials, including a real-world range of 350–370 km for the C75 variant, fast-charging capability (20–80% in 40 minutes), and V2V/V2L functions.

Commenting on the enhancements to the Nexon.ev 45 portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “At TATA.ev, we strive to enhance our products constantly to make the purchase more meaningful for our customers. The Nexon.ev is a clear representation of how we have worked towards consistently enriching the appeal of our products to increase their value proposition. With the introduction of ADAS safety tech , and the launch of the DARK edition, we are bringing a distinct and sophisticated aesthetic to the Nexon.ev, while boosting its safety and premium credentials even further. The Nexon.ev stands as a true reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class features to customers and thus accelerating our mission to lead the mobility industry through innovation.”

Broader Context

Since its 2020 debut, the Nexon.ev has been central to India’s EV adoption, maintaining a lead in sales volumes. By adding ADAS, Tata.ev is aiming to reinforce its position in the maturing electric SUV segment. The timing of this update, just ahead of the festive season, is expected to support demand for the Nexon.ev portfolio. With multiple variants now covering both mainstream and style-focused buyers, Tata.ev continues to broaden the Nexon.ev’s appeal in India’s growing EV market.