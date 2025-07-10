Tata Nexon EV and Curvv EV Get Lifetime Battery Warranty

India’s best-selling electric car brand, Tata Motors, has updated its high-voltage battery warranty. This move comes as part of the company’s commitment to offer more value to its customers as this lifetime battery warranty is applicable to both new owners and existing owners. Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

Nexon EV and Curvv EV Lifetime Battery Warranty

After launching the lifetime high voltage (HV) battery warranty with their just launched Harrier EV, the company is now extending it with smaller electric SUVs too. The company mentioned that this move came after receiving nationwide customer appreciation with regard to lifetime battery warranty with Harrier EV.

Now, this lifetime battery warranty is extended to the Curvv EV and 45 kWh battery variants of Nexon EV. Both the new first-time customers and existing customers will reap benefits of this extended high voltage battery warranty. This move is an absolute power play on behalf of Tata Motors within the electric SUV segment.

Customers will benefit with reassurance and a sense of security where uncertainty around long term battery health and battery replacement costs are concerned. By offering the extended lifetime battery warranty to existing customers, the company has just strengthened the resale value of its electric SUVs, if and when the customer plans to sell it.

Rs 50k Loyalty Bonus

To boost electric SUV sales further, Tata Motors is offering an additional loyalty bonus for the company’s existing electric vehicle customers for the purchase of Curvv EV and Nexon EV. Maximum achievable loyalty bonus is pegged at Rs 50,000 for Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh variants.

Currently, the price of 45 kWh variants of Tata Nexon EV start from Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for Creative 45. Starting price of Curvv EV 45 kWh variants is Rs 17.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Creative 45 and Curvv EV 55 kWh variants start from Rs 19.25 lakh (Ex-sh) for Accomplished 55.

Statement from Tata Motors

Talking about the benefit of Lifetime HV Battery Warranty to the customer, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “By democratising premium EV technology, we have played a significant role in advancing India’s EV category’s exponential growth. One of the key factors behind this growth is the ability to instil confidence amongst customers for a worry-free ownership experience.

Today, we are proud to extend this feeling even further with the introduction of the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty solution for all customers of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. By offering this unprecedented assurance, we are enabling a truly carefree, future-ready ownership journey for every TATA.ev buyer.”