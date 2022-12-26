Tata Nexon EV Charger Damaged By Cow – Owner Shares Details

The charging socket seems to be fine, while Tata Nexon EV charger seems to be damaged beyond repair

Where Indian 4W EV scene is concerned, it was Tata Nexon EV that brought properly desirable EVs to mainstream market. Yes, Hyundai Kona was on sale, but was not within everyone’s reach owing to its premium pricing strategy. Nexon EV is the torch bearer for Tata Motors’ success and domination in the Indian EV space.

It is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and a home charger. With Nexon EV Max, the battery size increased to 40.5 kWh as well. Tata Nexon EV supports DC fast charging as well as AC charging. These chargers do the job perfectly well, as stated in the manual. But what happens when there is a cow around? Well, an owner of Nexon EV has just shared the answer.

Tata Nexon EV Charger Damaged By Cow

India has millions of unregulated stray cattle. We have heard multiple incidents where stray cows and buffalos lead to road accidents. But this is the first time we are hearing that a straw cow has damaged a Tata Nexon EV charger. Yes, you read that right.

Tata Nexon EV owner Sumit, took to twitter to share this unique incident. As per the update shared by Sumit, it seems like while his Nexon EV was getting charged next, a cow pulled the charging cable out. From the images, it is clear that the Nexon EV charging cable is now completely damaged.

Considering the number of stray cattle around us, this may not be the first time something like this has been reported. It would be great if car manufacturers could develop a more robust car charging system, which will not break when a cow tries to pull the cable.

Tata Nexon EV charger damaged by a cow – while the SUV was getting charged Video – @SumitKK3 pic.twitter.com/zZRxND7Ys7 — RushLane (@rushlane) December 26, 2022

To design a new tech for the Indian market, engineers go to great lengths and consider all the jugaad that come associated with the market. For example, a 1-tonne CV will always take more weight than what is specified. Or a budget commuter will mostly seat more than 2 people (sometimes animals too). The FOS (Factor Of Safety) for Indian products is generally more than 1.

Tata Motors Responds

Jokes aside, via his twitter post, Sumit is requesting Tata Motors to help him with the repair / replace procedure of Nexon EV charger. Tata Motors took a professional approach and asked the owner to share further details via DM.

It is not clear if Tata Motors will fix the damaged charger or provide a new charger. We hope Sumit gets a solution very soon. Without a charging cable, an electric car is as good as a show piece.