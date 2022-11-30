Tata Nexon EV Damaged During Service – Owner Shares Details

Tata Motors authorised dealership in question, Orange Auto Hyderabad, is denying responsibility of Tata Nexon EV damaged by them

Tata Motors have been at the forefront of EV revolution in India. With the launch of Tiago EV, Tata opened a new chapter in the company’s EV future. Even though Tata Motors makes a solid impression with their cars, the same is not felt by some customers when dealing with after-sales service.

Tata Nexon EV Damaged

Nexon EV owner Dr. Rajiv Bandaru recently took to social media to report a mishap that happened with his car. Even though EVs don’t require maintenance like ICE cars, they need looking after as well. This was its 3rd service and Rajiv had dropped off his vehicle at Orange Auto Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad for general service.

Rajiv claims that his Nexon EV was damaged while it was at the authorized service center. As per the staff, the car fell off the lift. Due to this fall, there have been damages at the front.

Service personnel bore zero responsibility for this incident. They have asked the Nexon EV owner to claim insurance. Because it isn’t his fault, owner Rajiv has refused to claim insurance and has raised complaints against Orange Auto to Tata Motors.

Video of the nexon ev condition after fall from service lift at Orange Auto Service centre Hafeezpet, Miyapur . pic.twitter.com/3qG2rFjeIB — Dr RAJIV BANDARU (@rajiv_bandaru) November 28, 2022

Owner of the crashed Nexon EV claims that the dealer is not sharing CCTV footage of the incident. Without the CCTV footage, it is difficult to believe what they say. We know what happened with the Kia Sonet incident recently. Sonet owner was told that his car crashed with a cow while it was out for a routine test. Later, when CCTV footage was shown, it was revealed that the car crashed inside the service center.

Coming back to the Nexon EV crash, the service center MD and CEO are allegedly threatening the owner to abide by their instructions which point towards claiming insurance coverage. Rajiv claims that there hasn’t been any support from Tata Motors as well. Even after multiple complaints, this issue is still unresolved and owner Rajiv Bandaru is deprived of his car for 45 days.

Service Personnel Mishap

Unlike the recent Sonet incident in Jaipur, where Kia dealership finally offered a brand-new car, there hasn’t been any satisfactory response from either the dealer or Tata Motors. After 45 days, Dr. Rajiv Bandaru has decided to take legal action against Orange Auto, authorised Tata Motors dealership in Hyderabad.

A car is not just a vehicle to commute from point A to point B. For many, there is an emotional connection. Something that service personnel repeatedly fail to understand.

Source