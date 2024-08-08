Tata Nexon EV Discounts Increased To Rs 1.8 Lakh – A Day After Curvv EV Launch

A day after Tata Motors launched Curvv EV at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh, they have increased discounts on the Nexon EV

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEML) has introduced a series of discounts and special benefits on its range of electric vehicles through the month of August 2024. These discounts follow the special pricing being offered on the company’s ICE models.

Tata EV Green Bonus August 2024 – Tiago, Punch

Discounts and benefits on the Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh depending on model and variant and are valid from August 7-31, 2024.

Starting with the Tata Tiago, currently the most affordable EV on offer from Tata Motors, the XE and XT mid-range models, green bonus benefits are at Rs 10,000 for MY24 models. This extends to Rs 50,000 on the Tiago EV XY long range. Tiago XZ+ 3.3 kW receives a Rs 40,000 green bonus while the Tiago EV 7.2 kW along with XZ+ Teck Lux variants can be handed a green benefit of Rs 25,000. For MY23 Tiago EV the green bonus is at Rs 15,000 over and above the MY24 bonus and is inclusive of all taxes and GST.

The green bonus also being offered across the Punch EV range is at Rs 10,000 for the 3.3 kW mid-range variant and at Rs 30,000 for the 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW long range trims. Tata Punch in the sub 4m SUV segment, available in both ICE (Petrol and CNG) and EV versions and recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone, a feat achieved in 34 months of launch.

Tata EV Green Bonus August 2024 – Nexon

Tata Nexon EV MY24 range is also a part of these green bonus discounts. Starting with the Nexon 3.0 mid-range Creative+ the benefits are at Rs 20,000. Buyers of the Fearless and Fearless+ variant can avail of benefits upto Rs 1,00,000 while the Fearless +S is now cheaper by Rs 1,10,000.

The Green bonus on Tata Nexon 3.0 EV higher trims, that include the Empowered and across all variants of the Fearless Long Range, the benefits extend upto Rs 1,20,000. The highest green bonus is being offered with the Nexon 3.0 7.2 kW Empowered + and Dark Empowered + which is at Rs 1,80,000. For MY23 range of Tata Nexon, these benefits are at Rs 25,0000 over and above that offered for MY24 models.

With this aggressive pricing for Nexon EV, Tata Motors is making sure that there is not much cannibalization within their own EV range. Especially after the launch of new Tata Curvv EV yesterday, at an aggressive price tag of Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-sh.