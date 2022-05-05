Tata Nexon EV MAX Is The Name – First Official Teaser Video

Tata Nexon electric with a long-range battery is expected to come with some additional creature comforts as well

Tata Motors has been planning to launch an updated iteration of Nexon EV with more power and an extended range on offer. Test mules of the updated electric crossover have been spied testing on roads on multiple occasions in recent months. Recently, it was revealed that the updated Nexon EV would be launching on 11 May 2022.

The homegrown carmaker is currently the leader of electric mobility in the passenger vehicle segment in India with two models under its umbrella- Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Ahead of its official launch next week, Tata Motors has announced the official name via teaser video. To be called NEXON EV MAX, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings.

Tata Nexon EV MAX Powertrain Updates

The new Tata Nexon MAX Electric with a more powerful battery pack will be sold alongside the current model. It is expected to receive minor cosmetic and feature enhancements over the regular model although there have been no specific details about any of those updates yet. Also, spy shots of test mules didn’t indicate any massive visual changes to the car’s exterior.

Previous reports have indicated that the upcoming Nexon EV MAX will feature a larger 40kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that should offer a maximum range of around 400km on a single charge. At present, the battery-powered SUV features a 30.2kWh battery pack that is rated with a claimed mileage of 312km on a single charge. The larger battery pack is also expected to eat part of the boot space at rear.

Not only range but performance of the fully electric Nexon will also be amplified. According to a Delhi RTO document, the new battery pack will feed energy to a motor capable of dishing out 136 PS. In comparison, the present Ziptron powertrain in Nexon EV churns out 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Additional Features

A larger battery pack means the Nexon EV MAX will be heavier by around 100kg. The new Nexon Max Electric should support fast charging for ease of convenience. Increase in power will be compensated by more braking power with disc brakes on rear wheels. Apart from new alloy wheel designs, there aren’t noticeable visual changes made to the exterior styling of Nexon EV.

As for features, Tata Motors will continue to offer creature comforts like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, an electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control. Further, it is also expected to witness some feature additions like electronic stability control, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, an air purifier and cruise control.

Expected Price

Currently, Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV MAX is expected to start at a premium of Rs 2-3 lakh over corresponding variants and hence prices could start from somewhere around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).